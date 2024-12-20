Reset Homelessness: Breaking the cycle to deliver a homelessness system that works for all 

This neglect has resulted in rising numbers of people forced to sleep on our streets, skyrocketing temporary-accommodation bills and race-to-the-bottom support contracts. With hundreds of thousands of lives being damaged, this is nothing short of a national scandal.

“With a new Labour government in place, the time is right to campaign for a comprehensive review of current homelessness funding and a restructured system”

The system is at once hugely expensive and insufficient. The annual bill for temporary accommodation is £1.8bn, while services have been subjected to severe cuts and funded in a patchwork manner that can trap people in homelessness and leave some without any access to support. Current budget shortfalls have placed pressure on delivery and left providers constantly managing crises, unable to plan strategically for the future.

Measures that could prevent homelessness in the first place – such as social housing, welfare provisions, social support, health and social care, and poverty relief – continue to fall short after years of chronic underinvestment.

We need to break this cycle. If we do not, thousands more people will be forced to experience the trauma of homelessness and rough sleeping, to the detriment of their physical and mental well-being.

As the funding system has been eroded, Homeless Link and our members have worked to highlight the issues and suggest solutions. With a new Labour government in place, the time is right to campaign for a comprehensive review of current homelessness funding and a restructured system which enables a sustainable, effective and prevention-focused approach that works for everyone.