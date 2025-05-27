Reset Homelessness: the campaign so far

Katharine Swindells speaks to Homeless Link’s Sophie Boobis to find out what the Reset Homelessness campaign has achieved to date
In December 2024, Homeless Link and Inside Housing launched the Reset Homelessness campaign, calling for a systemic review of homelessness funding. The sector is pinning its hopes on the Spending Review, which is due to take place on 11 June.
Inside Housing spoke to Sophie Boobis, head of policy and research at Homeless Link, about the campaign’s demands and what it has achieved so far.
We’re still in a very much unknown space. The mood music from the Treasury hasn’t been wholly positive, and we have to recognise that homelessness is part of a bigger, national government budget, so we anticipate that we perhaps won’t get everything we’re asking for.
We’re hopeful that we will see some of what we’ve been asking for come forward – we’re certainly hearing a lot around [homelessness] prevention. I think there is a growing understanding about the complexity of the funding, so I’m hopeful that we will see something around simplifying the funding structures.
Positively, one thing that has changed is that the homelessness strategy is now coming out after the Spending Review, and I think that is quite a significant change, which perhaps tells us that they are looking to align strategy to the Spending Review.
The main thing we’re trying to highlight is how messy the system is as it stands. We’re pushing for the need to do this systematic review and say: “You need to get a handle on it, because otherwise you’re not really going to change anything.” And then really emphasising the impact of the system as it is now, and how it’s trapped us in a crisis-driven response. It’s not insurmountable, it just requires us to take a step back, reassess and reinvest.
Some of it is the complexity of it and the fact that it sits over multiple government departments. What we want to see is this holistic approach that recognises that all these different government departments have a role to play, but it’s been so siloed and segmented.
The other challenge is the tension between having to move fast to do something, because it’s such a visible issue, but also the need to take a step back. The services we work with need action fast, but we can’t keep [applying] sticking plasters. We need to do some long-term thinking to get ambitious and structural change.
The ability to platform so many voices from across the sector and shine a light on nuanced issues has been a huge achievement. That’s led to a real mobilisation of people wanting to support the campaign. We’ve had MPs who’ve then written letters or raised parliamentary questions. We were invited to speak at the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Ending Homelessness off the back of this campaign, to give evidence specifically on funding.
The campaign has helped us to get meetings with some of the key stakeholders in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, so it’s been great to build and maintain those connections and get that engagement in the run-up to the Spending Review.
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