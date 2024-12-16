Reset Homelessness: ‘The system cannot continue as it is’

If you jumped in a time machine to 1997, the picture facing the new Labour government would be startlingly familiar, according to Homeless Link’s report.

Rough sleeping was high. Most services were funded through housing benefit – and it was unclear how much was being spent. Benefits could only cover the cost of accommodation, so services had to access a patchwork of different funding streams to cover the costs of providing support. By 1999, the Blair government had set up a Rough Sleepers Unit and set about reviewing funding for homelessness.

Out of this exercise came the Supporting People programme in 2004 – a £1.8bn ringfenced pot of money given to local authorities, which had to be spent on housing-based support programmes. This replaced housing benefit, and all the other streams of funding, with one pot of money. Quality standards were also introduced, to oversee the support delivered.

By 2009, the budget was £1.61bn a year – but the Audit Commission calculated that the benefits of the programme amounted to £3.41bn. This same year, the ringfence was removed – with the intention of making sure the money was being efficiently spent.

In 2010, as the fall-out of the subprime crisis continued, the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition came to power. The next year, Supporting People was absorbed into the core local authority grant. What followed was a steep decline in local authority spending on these types of projects, amid wider budget cuts and austerity measures.

WPI Economics calculated that spending on homelessness fell 27% by 2017-18. For ‘single’ homeless people (those without dependent children, who are less likely to be deemed in priority need and owed a homeless duty), the cut was 50%.

As rates of homelessness rose and in response to specific crises, such as the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the government intervened with a patchwork of different funding pots. There has been the Rough Sleeping Initiative, Housing First pilots, the Single Homelessness Accommodation Programme – in fact, there are so many programmes that Homeless Link’s timeline (see columns left and right) had to confine itself to just the main strands as it wasn’t possible to fit everything in.

In 2017, the Homelessness Reduction Act was passed, which was meant to introduce some support to those who aren’t ‘statutory homeless’. This also brought with it additional funding.

Yet, in an echo of the situation facing the 1997 Labour government, the vast majority of services are again provided through enhanced housing benefits. Just like then, this spending is unquantified and uncontrolled. Unlike then, a new ‘exempt accommodation’ sector of private, for-profit providers – including what Homeless Link refers to as “bad actors” – has emerged.