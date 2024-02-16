Resident complaints could be eight times higher than official data from landlords

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The number of resident complaints about social landlords is likely to be “much higher” than official numbers, a new report by Housemark has found.
Following an analysis of tenant satisfaction measure (TSM) data, the firm estimates the real figure could be more than one million complaints made by tenants to landlords since April 2023, instead of the 186,000 officially recorded by housing providers.
It said the TSM data showed that “many more” residents feel they have complained in that period, but the complaints had not been officially recorded.
As part of its new powers and focus on consumer regulation, the English regulator created 22 TSMs, which were finalised and published in September 2022.
Housing associations and councils began collecting data on TSMs in April 2023 through landlord data and tenant perception surveys.
The surveys cover five main themes: repairs, building safety, effective complaint-handling, respectful and helpful tenant engagement, and responsible neighbourhood management.
Housemark analysed TSM data and landlord complaint data for the analysis. It found that while the average number of tenants formally recording complaints in a year is approximately one in 20, the number of tenants that indicated in the TSM survey that they have made a complaint is as much as eight times higher.
According to the report, where informal complaints were recorded by landlords, it increased their complaint volumes by 47%. Of the social landlords included in the analysis, 56 recorded formal and informal complaint volumes for 2022-23.
Housemark’s analysis also found that landlords with low formal complaints volumes tend to record higher levels of ‘informal’ complaints, suggesting that dissatisfaction and low sentiment could be masked.
Participating landlords in the analysis included housing associations, local authorities and ALMOs operating across the whole of the UK.
Jonathan Cox, director of data and business intelligence at Housemark, said: “Our finding that the total number of resident complaints is likely to be five to eight times that recorded in official figures is surprising.
“It clearly demonstrates the value of good data and having the ability to act on the insights it provides.”
Kirsty Wells, director of consultancy and partnerships at Housemark, said: “In the first year of TSM data being required in England, we were able to work with housing providers to deliver invaluable insights, allowing them to make informed business decisions.
“Customer complaints are just one of the key areas monitored through TSM data and we are able to use Housemark’s data benchmarking and consultancy expertise to help housing providers to improve services in response to customer concerns.”
The National Housing Federation declined to comment on the findings.
Other recent research from Housemark found that councils that manage their stock through an ALMO are performing better than authorities that manage housing services directly.
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