Resident complaints could be eight times higher than official data from landlords

Following an analysis of tenant satisfaction measure (TSM) data, the firm estimates the real figure could be more than one million complaints made by tenants to landlords since April 2023, instead of the 186,000 officially recorded by housing providers.

It said the TSM data showed that “many more” residents feel they have complained in that period, but the complaints had not been officially recorded.

As part of its new powers and focus on consumer regulation, the English regulator created 22 TSMs, which were finalised and published in September 2022.

Housing associations and councils began collecting data on TSMs in April 2023 through landlord data and tenant perception surveys.