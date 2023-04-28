The demonstration in Tower Hamlets was organised by a number of groups in a show of support for the survivors in the hope the council will take action to rehouse those affected.

On 5 March, the blaze ripped through the overcrowded privately owned flat on Cornwall Street in Shadwell, although 15 people managed to exit the property before firefighters arrived.

One man was rescued from a bedroom by the London Fire Brigade and was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service crews, where he later died.

The fire, which killed father-of-two Mizanur Rahman, has significantly affected the survivors both physically and mentally. The 18 men, all of Bangladeshi origin, were living in cramped conditions in the three-roomed flat, each paying the landlord between £80 and £100 a week.

Since the tragic incident, the survivors have been housed in hotel accommodation provided by Tower Hamlets Council but that provision runs out today (28 April).