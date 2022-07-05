Resident in flat above Bedford explosion ‘glad to get out alive’

The resident, who lived above what he believes was the flat where the explosion occurred, said he thought there had been an earthquake when the blast at the three-storey block happened.

Speaking to Inside Housing outside the emergency assistance centre for residents, the man, who preferred not to be named, said: “I’m glad I managed to get out alive. I was in the flat above where it happened. I thought it was an earthquake.”

Fire ripped through the block of 20 flats after an explosion on Monday just before 9.30am in Redwood Grove, leading to the roof collapsing. Police have confirmed at least one fatality following the incident.

Residents were evacuated, while three people, including a firefighter, were taken to hospital. One person was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious leg injuries.

Some residents still remain unaccounted for. Police believe there is a “possibility that more fatalities will be discovered as the detailed searches continue”.