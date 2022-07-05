Resident in flat above Bedford explosion ‘glad to get out alive’

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A resident living in a flat near the source of the huge suspected explosion that destroyed a block in Bedford has said he was “glad to get out alive”.
The resident, who lived above what he believes was the flat where the explosion occurred, said he thought there had been an earthquake when the blast at the three-storey block happened.
Speaking to Inside Housing outside the emergency assistance centre for residents, the man, who preferred not to be named, said: “I’m glad I managed to get out alive. I was in the flat above where it happened. I thought it was an earthquake.”
Fire ripped through the block of 20 flats after an explosion on Monday just before 9.30am in Redwood Grove, leading to the roof collapsing. Police have confirmed at least one fatality following the incident.
Residents were evacuated, while three people, including a firefighter, were taken to hospital. One person was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious leg injuries.
Some residents still remain unaccounted for. Police believe there is a “possibility that more fatalities will be discovered as the detailed searches continue”.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service declared a “major incident” after the explosion, while six fire engines, two water carriers and an incident command unit attended the scene.
Another man told Inside Housing how his brother, who is leaseholder in the block, was at work when it happened.
“His windows are still intact but everything is black. He just became a leaseholder recently, all his stuff is new and now ruined,” he said.
He said the situation could have been much worse if the explosion had happened at night.
“All the kids were at school,” he added.
Despite Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stating to Bedford Today that there had been a gas explosion, there is still some doubt as to the exact cause of the blast.
MP for Bedford Mohammad Yasin, who visited the John Bunyan Centre on Monday, told Inside Housing that despite initial suspicions of a gas explosion, he was told there was no gas in the building.
“We initially thought it was a gas explosion, but have been told there is no gas in the building. We won’t know what caused the explosion until the investigation is completed,” Mr Yasin explained.
“My thoughts are with all those affected,” he added.
Surekha Mummon, who lives on a street facing the block, said her “whole house shook” when she heard the explosion.
“I was in a deep sleep because it’s my day off and woke up to this huge bang. I thought, ‘What is going on?’ and went to see if my mum and dad were OK; they had heard it, too.
“Then we heard people shouting, ‘Everybody out, everybody out’. We went outside and saw the flats were on fire. You really don’t expect to see something like that. I hope everyone is OK,” she said.
Management Company Services is the managing agent responsible for the block. It declined to comment.
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