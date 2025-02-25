Resident-led idea gets funding to deliver emotional resilience project
News25.02.25by Stephen Delahunty
Residents at a North East landlord have been awarded a six-figure sum to deliver a “pioneering and peer-led” emotional resilience initiative.
Back row, left to right: Bryan Beverley of Tyne Housing; Kayah Worrall of the National Lottery Community Fund; and Steve McKinlay, chief executive of Tyne. Front row, left to right: residents Karl and Rob
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