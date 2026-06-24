Residential PEEPs ‘trying to solve a problem that shouldn’t exist’, fire expert says

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Residential personal emergency evacuation plans (PEEPs) are “trying to solve a problem that shouldn’t exist” and would not be needed in high-rise blocks that had adequate fire protection measures, a fire expert has said.
Jenni Seex, head of protection and building safety at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service underlined the limitations of the new regime that was set up to respond to a recommendation from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
Since April, under the regulations landlords must create residential evacuation plans for tenants who would struggle to leave their homes if a fire broke out, pay for equipment to help them do so, and send this information to the fire service.
But speaking at the Housing 2026 conference in Manchester on Tuesday 23 June, Ms Seex stressed that the assessments are not the same as PEEPs that you would find in workplaces or schools.
Asked by Inside Housing whether the regulations do enough to keep disabled people safe, she said: “I think the difficulty is, they are regulations which are trying to solve a problem that shouldn’t exist.
“So, people in their own flat should not be at risk from a fire somewhere else in the building. If we didn’t have that problem then we wouldn’t have this issue.”
She referred to the two government consultations on how to bring forward the Grenfell Inquiry’s original recommendation calling for PEEPs in flats.
“Without requiring staffing in buildings to help people get out, there isn’t very much more that can be done and the cost of that is phenomenal,” she added.
“And these regulations apply to all buildings, so leaseholders are going to potentially be paying for these costs themselves as well as the system.”
“Should we be looking at actually fundamentally addressing the safety of the buildings?
“If you’ve got a fully sprinklered high-rise building and all of the fire safety features work, residents shouldn’t need these, so I think that’s a chicken-and-egg situation, really.”
Ms Seex acknowledged that despite their limited scope, the regulations “do make things better than having nothing”, and are about getting the right information to the fire service more quickly. But she said this could lead to more instances of forced entry if residents who are known to need assistance evacuating are not in at the time of an emergency.
But she urged people not to call the regulations “RPEEPs” (a shortening of residential PEEPs) as the requirements are different.
She also referred to this misconception when urging landlords to think about how they communicate with residents about the new safety requirements, so that tenants do not feel let down.
“I’ve spoken to many disabled residents who live in lots of flats that have got serious fire safety issues,” she said. “And for the last eight, nine years those people have been really, really scared about what will happen to them if there’s a fire in the building. Heartbreakingly scared in some cases.
“So the communication to people about what to expect is really, really key, because otherwise you’re going to set yourself up for conflict that there is no real resolution to.
“Fire and rescue services will enforce the regulations but we don’t enforce individual assessments, we don’t enforce individual emergency evacuation statements, and there is no body appointed to arbitrate over disputes about who should pay.
“So unless you’re really clear with people about what to expect right from the outset, if you’re calling them PEEPs and you’re inviting people to get in touch with you to get a PEEP and then you can’t deliver them a PEEP, they are rightly going to be disappointed and quite angry, and then they’re going to complain.”
She advised landlords to look at how their systems and processes meet the regulatory requirements and ensure they have “really clear, documented evidence” about their approach and why they have taken it, and differentiate where they go beyond what they are legally required to do.
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