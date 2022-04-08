Residents back London-based landlord’s 347-home redevelopment plans

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Residents in an estate on the Isle of Dogs in east London have voted in favour of its redevelopment into 347 new homes.
One Housing’s plans for Alice Shepherd House and Oak House on Stewart Street is to provide 96 affordable homes, including 67 for social rent and 29 shared ownership properties. There will also be 167 homes for sale at market cost.
The scheme, which also includes 84 replacement homes for existing tenants and leaseholders, was backed by 82% of residents. The turnout for ballot was 88%.
One Housing, which owned and managed 17,000 homes, merged with Riverside last year to create a 75,000-home landlord.
The merger will see One Housing remain a subsidiary of Riverside for two years before folding into the bigger organisation.
All One Housing tenants currently in affordable homes on the estate will have their rent and tenancy terms protected, while leaseholders on the estate will also have the right to be rehoused in the new scheme through a variety of equity options.
For rehoused residents, One Housing said it has committed to delivering homes that are either the same size or bigger than the existing ones.
Chris Hagerman, director of regeneration at One Housing, said the outcome of the ballot “shows that our residents are clearly supporting our plans for the estate”.
He added: “We want to thank everyone who took part in the consultation process, particularly the resident steering group who gave up their time to help guide the process and ensure that the residents’ voices were heard.”
It is expected that a planning application will be submitted for the scheme in 18 months.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories