Residents back London-based landlord’s 347-home redevelopment plans

One Housing’s plans for Alice Shepherd House and Oak House on Stewart Street is to provide 96 affordable homes, including 67 for social rent and 29 shared ownership properties. There will also be 167 homes for sale at market cost.

The scheme, which also includes 84 replacement homes for existing tenants and leaseholders, was backed by 82% of residents. The turnout for ballot was 88%.

One Housing, which owned and managed 17,000 homes, merged with Riverside last year to create a 75,000-home landlord.

The merger will see One Housing remain a subsidiary of Riverside for two years before folding into the bigger organisation.