Residents call for cap on ballot spending as council spends over £350,000 on estate vote

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A campaign group is calling on the mayor of London to cap the amount of money councils can spend on estate regeneration ballots after it accused Newham Council of “buying” a yes vote.
Focus E15 has written to the mayor demanding changes to the way ballots are run after data obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request found that the council and its housing company, Populo Living, had spent at least £350,000 on the process.
At the same time, residents had no access to public funds to run a campaign against the plans, said Focus E15, which includes residents of the estate.
The campaign group accused Newham and Populo Living of “underhand tactics” and “blatant propaganda” during the council’s campaign ahead of the vote for partial demolition of the estate.
But Rokhsana Fiaz, mayor of Newham, said the ballot was “conducted independently, honestly and in the interests of every person living on the estate”.
Since July 2018, London estate regeneration schemes involving the demolition of existing homes have been required to ballot residents in order to receive Greater London Authority grant funding.
An FOI request, seen by Inside Housing, shows that Newham Council appointed consultants Source Partnership to undertake the housing needs assessment on the estate and to act as independent tenant and resident advisors.
The total cost of this service was £146,275.
The ballot was overseen by independent body Civica at a cost of more than £10,000 and Populo appointed Make:Good as resident engagement consultants at a cost of £224,000.
The FOI request also revealed that Populo had not appointed public relations consultants for the ballot. It also stated that the council incurred no specific costs on PR activity as the communications on this issue were delivered as part of the its normal communications function.
Nearly three-quarters of residents (73%) voted in support of the redevelopment in December last year in a vote that had a turnout of 65%.
The regeneration of the estate will be delivered by Populo Living, Newham Council’s housing company, and will be one of the largest in London.
The finished scheme will include 2,000 homes, of which more than 1,000 will be for social rent.
However, London Assembly Member and former Green Party leader Sian Berry said the result of the ballot should be “voided” and the ballot should only be re-run “if rules are changed so that residents have equal access to independent campaigning resources”.
She added: “Normal democratic principles should be applied to these votes for them to hold weight in decision-making. This includes the principle that each option on the ballot is equally valid as a choice.”
Ms Berry said she had written to Sadiq Khan’s deputy mayor for housing, Tom Copley, to raise these issues and request action.
Focus E15’s solicitors, Public Interest Law Centre, said they have also written to Mr Copley urging the mayor to take action to ensure a “level playing field” in future ballots.
Ms Fiaz said it was “incredibly disrespectful to people who live on the estate to call for their vote to be cancelled”.
A spokesperson for the mayor of London said: “While the [Greater London Authority] is not involved in the conduct of ballots, it requires housing providers to appoint an independent body to carry them out.
“We ask both the provider and the independent body to verify that they have held the ballot in line with our requirements, including by signing the compliance checklist, before awarding funding.
“In the case of the Carpenters Estate ballot, the provider and the independent body have confirmed that all of these requirements have been met.”
So far, the vast majority of ballots since 2018 have resulted in tenants voting in favour of regenerations.
However, One Housing’s plan to redevelop Gilbeys Yard and Juniper Crescent in Camden was voted down by residents in 2020.
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