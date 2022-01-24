Residents call for cap on ballot spending as council spends over £350,000 on estate vote

Focus E15 has written to the mayor demanding changes to the way ballots are run after data obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request found that the council and its housing company, Populo Living, had spent at least £350,000 on the process.

At the same time, residents had no access to public funds to run a campaign against the plans, said Focus E15, which includes residents of the estate.

The campaign group accused Newham and Populo Living of “underhand tactics” and “blatant propaganda” during the council’s campaign ahead of the vote for partial demolition of the estate.

But Rokhsana Fiaz, mayor of Newham, said the ballot was “conducted independently, honestly and in the interests of every person living on the estate”.

Since July 2018, London estate regeneration schemes involving the demolition of existing homes have been required to ballot residents in order to receive Greater London Authority grant funding.