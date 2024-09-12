Residents demand more clarity after £13m cladding bill from Barnet Council

The council set aside £13m to pay upfront for repairs on the freehold properties but said that homeowners “will ultimately be responsible for their costs”.

Most of the affected homes are privately owned, having been sold under the Right to Buy scheme.

Barnet Council announced that it would replace cladding on 586 terraced homes in March after a serious house fire in West Finchley in summer 2023 that spread across four homes.

Homeowners who have been hit with estimated repair bills of between £14,000 and £23,000 told Inside Housing that “further clarification was needed” to show that the council’s actions were “supported by evidence”.

It has offered loan and repayment plans to 426 freeholders and seven leaseholders for the fixes.

All the homes are low-rise, meaning they do not qualify for government support under the Building Safety Act. They are timber-framed and some have their original timber cladding, while others have plastic uPVC cladding installed in the 1980s.

But the homeowners said they feared that the council “may have assumed the same risk” between the uPVC cladding, which was on the houses that caught fire, and their own timber-clad homes.

The Barnet residents response group told Inside Housing: “We feel that further clarification is needed to clearly show that this action is supported by evidence. Residents would welcome the chance to review any additional information Barnet may have that hasn’t yet been shared.

“However, our homes are timber-clad, not uPVC, and we believe Barnet may have assumed the same risk between these different materials. Additional testing is necessary to determine if timber reacts in the same way as uPVC.

“As homeowners, we should be included in the process and consulted, especially since we are being asked to bear the cost.”