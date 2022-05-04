Residents displaced by Grenfell fire left sleeping rough after blaze, inquiry hears

Residents forced to move out of their homes by the Grenfell fire slept rough in the estate surrounding the tower as the council failed to communicate the availability of temporary accommodation, the inquiry heard today #UKhousing

However, she accepted that this was not always clearly communicated – and the inquiry heard witness statements from an 84-year-old man who was not given emergency accommodation and a father who was denied access to a rest centre when he sought powdered milk for his infant son.

She said that the “sheer volume of people that required accommodation” meant the council had to prioritise those who were “vulnerable or had nowhere to go”.

Ms Johnson said that the council asked these residents to stay with “friends or family in the first instance” and that “only elderly or vulnerable” residents from this group would be offered hotel accommodation, with families with children later added to the list.

By the afternoon of 14 June, the day of the fire, 845 of these residents were unable to return to their homes.

As well as those who fled the burning building, the fire displaced hundreds of people from low-rise finger blocks connected to the tower, known as the Walkways, who were told to move by police and were then unable to return to homes inside the police cordon.

The inquiry heard how people who were ordered out of homes near the tower – including vulnerable residents and families – spent the first night after the fire sleeping rough and how traumatised families were left in hotel rooms for days without being contacted.

Laura Johnson, who at the time was director of housing at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), gave evidence today on the council’s struggle to provide emergency accommodation to those who fled the tower and surrounding low-rise blocks.

The council ultimately used the Westway Leisure Centre as overnight accommodation for those from the low-rise blocks, but some spent the night sleeping outside the tower.

A log for the council’s command centre records British Red Cross staff noting that at 11.30pm on the day of the fire they had “seen people sleeping on the streets who don’t appear to know about Westway being a relief centre overnight”.

Other records note people sleeping rough on a street near the tower. A local authority staff member on the scene said he had asked police to check on them but “police said [they] don’t have the capacity to send an officer” as they were “winding down”.

A separate log prepared by Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) records incidents of residents sleeping in the park near the tower, under a flyover on the estate and a mother with two children who slept in a car.

“So drawing that together… would you now accept that there were a number of displaced Walkway residents, some of them families, some potentially vulnerable, who had nowhere to stay for that first night and perhaps some of the later nights?” asked counsel to the inquiry Dermot Keating.

“Yes,” replied Ms Johnson.

“Do you accept that was in part a consequence of this passive approach by RBKC and poor communication regarding the eligibility criteria, both internally and externally, regarding temporary accommodation?” asked Mr Keating.

Ms Johnson said she did not believe the council’s approach had been “passive” but did accept that “there were people who unfortunately did not did not receive the level of care that they should have done”.

Properties in the Walkways were flooded with water used to fight the fire, doors were broken where police had forced entry, and there was no heating, hot water or cooking facilities because the estate’s communal boiler, which was in the basement of Grenfell Tower, was damaged during the fire.

However, RBKC decided the next day, 15 June, that residents from these blocks were to be moved back home “as soon as possible” despite KCTMO staff raising concerns about the condition of the properties.

“Do you think those concerns should have been taken into account and heeded?” asked Mr Keating.

Ms Johnson said the “sheer volume” of accommodation required meant that “either people can go home and realise that it’s far from perfect or that they can stay in an emergency rest centre”.

“It’s a very difficult decision to take when you’re looking for hundreds and hundreds of units of accommodation in a very busy capital city,” she said.

A document from a meeting on 15 June shows that Ms Johnson said she had “hotels to accommodate up to 20 families” from the Walkways and she would “house the vulnerable or those with children without hot water, but the rest will have to manage”.

Earlier Ms Johnson had explained the challenges faced by the council in booking hotel accommodation for residents who had fled the tower.

In some instances, the council was unable to pay and residents were told at short notice that they had to check out of the hotel, or families were moved at short notice because bookings expired.

In many cases, the first time the residents were told of this was by the hotel management, with no communication from RBKC.