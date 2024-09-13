Residents evacuated by landlord in Billingham after inspection reveals fire safety issues

Thirteen Group said it had evacuated all the residents of Dawson House in Billingham.

“Planned checks alerted us to the risk that we may not be able to safely extract all of the smoke from the emergency exits in the event of a fire,” the housing association said in a statement.

“It is in the best interests of customers to not be within Dawson House during the evolving ongoing assessments of the building,” said Matt Forest, chief executive of Thirteen.