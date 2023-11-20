Residents from evacuated Bristol block ‘left in dark’ as union clashes with council over response

Residents and members of tenant union Acorn claim that they are being “left in the dark” by the council’s response to the major incident.

Some of the 400 people moved out of the beleaguered Barton House on Tuesday gathered for a demonstration outside the city hall on Friday to demand an independent investigation into what happened, compensation and a local rehousing plan.

Speaking at the demonstration, one resident, Yasmin, told attendees: “Our members and residents have been left in the dark and have not been treated with respect by the council but we made our voices heard through the press and the people.”