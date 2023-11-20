Residents from evacuated Bristol block ‘left in dark’ as union clashes with council over response

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Bristol City Council has denied claims that it attempted to move residents’ possessions from a block they evacuated without permission as protests mount against the local authority’s response.
Residents and members of tenant union Acorn claim that they are being “left in the dark” by the council’s response to the major incident.
Some of the 400 people moved out of the beleaguered Barton House on Tuesday gathered for a demonstration outside the city hall on Friday to demand an independent investigation into what happened, compensation and a local rehousing plan.
Speaking at the demonstration, one resident, Yasmin, told attendees: “Our members and residents have been left in the dark and have not been treated with respect by the council but we made our voices heard through the press and the people.”
Building surveys on three of the 98 flats in the tower block in Barton Hill, on the edge of the city centre, indicated that in the event of a fire, explosion or large impact, there was a risk to the structure of the building.
The block, completed in 1958, has recently been subject to a number of surveys to assess options for the future of the building, due to its age and method of construction.
Representatives of Acorn in Bristol also claim that the mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, refused to answer questions from a union representative acting on behalf of members.
The council told Inside Housing that it does not agree with the union’s recollection of events but that it is still working to establish the facts of what happened during the meeting.
In its latest update, the council said: “Of the 96 properties occupied prior to the evacuation, 68 households are taking up hotel accommodation with 13 staying with friends and family. We have found two properties to be empty and have been unable to make contact with three households though efforts continue to be made to do so.
“Ten households remain in Barton House and efforts continue to encourage those who remain to leave through working with council officers, community and religious leaders. Initial investigations are under way in the block with further, more detailed and intrusive surveys due to follow.”
On the rumours that council officers in Bristol were removing possessions from flats, the council added: “To clarify, we are speaking to three tenants about the need to empty their properties to conduct the new, more detailed surveys on the building structure. No possessions will be removed from any residents’ flats without their permission.”
Bristol City Council does not believe there is any evidence to suggest that the issues identified in Barton House are present elsewhere.
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