Residents lose more than a decade-long toxic land case against housing association

A group of housing association residents who said they developed health problems from toxic land under their homes in Scotland has lost their court case #UKhousing

The judge concluded this month that there was not enough evidence to support the residents’ claims.

The case, first brought before the Court of Session in Edinburgh in 2013, looked at whether Lanarkshire had breached its statutory duties and, if so, whether that caused a loss to the residents.

They believed the land was responsible for cracks in their homes, the smell of gas and various physical ailments, including nosebleeds, headaches, sinus problems, dizziness, bowel problems, hay fever, asthma, itchiness, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Residents on the 400-home estate off Watling Street in Motherwell launched legal action against Lanarkshire Housing Association more than a decade ago over contaminated land under their homes.

The development was built on a former industrial site, which was developed from farmland at the beginning of the 20th century. It became the location of the Motherwell Iron and Steel Works.

The firm operated there until around 1940. Seven years later, the site was transferred to Metropolitan-Vickers, an engineering company.

In the 1950s, the site was redeveloped as an engineering works, manufacturing control mechanisms for the heating and ventilation industry.

“By the late 1970s, work had ceased on the site and the buildings were, at least in part, demolished.

“The site was earmarked for redevelopment by the Scottish Development Agency, with planning permission granted by Motherwell District Council in May 1988,” the judgement said.

Lanarkshire is the owner and landlord of 94 properties on the site.

In the early 1990s, North Lanarkshire Council (into which Motherwell District Council had been included) instructed Scott Wilson Kirkpatrick (SWK), a consultancy, to carry out contamination studies, in order to assess the cost of making the site ready for sale for residential use.

“Put broadly, while various metals, chemicals, solvents and compounds were found, SWK concluded that the degree of risk of harm from chemical contamination had been reduced to an acceptably low level consistent with the residential use of the site,” the judgement said.