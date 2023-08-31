Residents must be involved in policymaking to cut complaints

Marketing soundbites, for example, are created and proudly communicated to residents. ‘We take a zero-tolerance approach to ASB’ is a claim I see regularly. Expectations will be heightened, leading to thinner levels of tolerance when pledges aren’t kept and the quicker escalation of a complaint. In many instances, the actual complaint being made is about a failure to uphold policies, rather than about a resident’s original query or issue.

It is unquestionably a minimum requirement for residents to expect that their case is taken seriously, but this commitment rings hollow if there is no substance beyond the words.

In many respects, social landlords hold themselves to ransom through the creation of impractical and ineffective policies. I’ve seen housing associations set themselves targets of 40 days or less for resolving ASB cases, which seems to be rooted in logic, as historical caseloads have been analysed to arrive at average timeframes.

The reality is the creation of needless pressure that causes staff to tick boxes. Emphasis shifts from meeting the needs of residents to complying with deadlines, meaning holding actions and updates replacing any real progress or substance. This tends to irritate people and fails to properly resolve issues; both factors fuel complaints.

Timeliness is important for handling issues, but it must not compromise how matters are addressed.