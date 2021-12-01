Residents of G15 landlord go on service charge strike as bills skyrocket

Vaughan Way, Peterborough

James Baker’s service charge increased from £9 per week to £63 per week in March last year, despite him saying he doesn’t receive services such as window cleaning and guttering.

When he phoned Hyde to query this, he was told the increase was a mistake and that he should continue paying the original amount. However, in June he received what he described as a “nasty letter” that said he was in arrears.

Almost four months later, his service charge was reduced to £50 per week. Seven months after Mr Baker first complained to Hyde, he was offered £50 in exchange for closing the complaint. Mr Baker refused this and told Hyde to escalate the complaint to the next level, but has not heard anything back since.

“Honestly, it’s been like hitting my head against a brick wall,” he said. “Sending stuff in, ringing them and explaining... I’ve been told because I’m not paying the service charge, although I’m still paying my rent and everything, I am, according to Hyde, over a grand and a half in arrears.”

Crescent Estate, Sidcup

Fiona Martin* is a social housing resident who has lived on the estate since 1987. In 2018, two years after the properties were transferred from a small housing association to Hyde, the service charge increased from £49 per month to £111.

The service charge was eventually revised and Ms Martin is currently being charged £69 per month. Increased fire safety costs is a big driver of the increase. Previously the entire estate paid roughly £4,000 annually for fire safety costs, but this increased to £27,500 in 2018. This is to pay for things such as fire risk assessments and emergency lighting, rather than any significant remediation work.

Ms Martin is refusing to pay that additional service charge cost until she is invoiced correctly. “It really cuts,” she said. “That kind of increase is huge, it’s massive. I work for the NHS and we were on a pay freeze for quite some time.

“I raised it as a complaint and it just went on and on and on,” she said.

“I escalated it to a formal complaint. It takes them so long to deal with stuff that you still haven’t got an outcome to that complaint before the next year’s service charge bill comes in and exactly the same problems are on that. So it’s just escalated. I now have four years of unresolved service charge complaints pending.”

Sandlewood Court, Maidstone

Carley Probert and Daniel Archer, a shared owner and leaseholder living at Sandlewood Court, both saw their service charges spike two years ago.

Ms Probert’s rose from roughly £120 to £354 per month. She has been trying to get Hyde to provide her with a full itemised invoice since October 2020, but is yet to receive a satisfactory explanation for the increase. She is trying to sell her flat and has had two buyers pull out because of the high service charge.

Mr Archer’s service charge increased from £277 per month to £405 per month. He said: “Every time we make a complaint they say, ‘We’ll be with you within six weeks’, and after six weeks they say, ‘Sorry, we’ve not escalated this further, we’re having a busy time at the moment unfortunately, we’ll get back to you in another four weeks’.”

A number of residents in the block have decided to go on service charge strike as of last month.

Billinghurst Court, Lewisham

Claire Beattie* is a shared owner whose service charge has increased gradually from £30 per month in 2018 to £128 per month this year. She said Hyde has consistently underestimated how much it will spend, leaving residents with bills for hundreds of pounds at the end of the financial year. In 2020/21, Ms Beattie was charged an additional £376 on top of what was estimated.

Ms Beattie is refusing to pay the deficit, a decision that was first made “through circumstance” as she was not working during lockdown, making it difficult to afford the increase.

“I just thought to myself a) I can’t pay it and b) why should I pay?” she said.

“They’re not clear with communication and when you email them, there’s not a service charge team and then they say, ‘We can’t put you through, there’d be too many calls, we can’t possibly put you through’. That clearly tells you you’ve got a problem then, doesn’t it?” she added.

*Names have been changed.