Residents on heat networks facing bill increases of up to 700%, consumer body warns

Consumer protection body Heat Trust said that consumers and landlords operating heat networks are already reporting examples of price rises of up to 700% as residents are not protected by regulator Ofgem’s cap on prices.

Households across the UK are currently experiencing huge increases in their monthly energy bills, driven largely by a global shortage in gas supplies.

At the start of this month Ofgem’s price cap, which places a limit on how much millions of households pay for gas, was increased by 54% to reflect the surge in wholesale gas prices.

However, Heat Trust warns that more than half a million households on communal and district heating networks are not protected by Ofgem’s cap, leaving them exposed to even bigger, unrestricted price rises.

This means that residents living with these types of systems are likely to be most affected by the current energy crisis, the consumer protection body said.