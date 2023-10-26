Residents’ petition seeks more detail and assurances over London landlord’s merger plans

Tenants on the Avebury East Estate in Bethnal Green sent the petition to 3,200-home Tower Hamlets Community Housing (THCH) demanding more information and the exploration of alternatives following news it has entered merger talks with 10,000-home Poplar Harca in June.

The petition said: “We want alternatives considered and presented to us that clearly detail both potential advantages and disadvantages (including costs) to tenants, residents and leaseholders in the immediate and long term, including an option of returning to Tower Hamlets Council.”

One month after the news of a tie-up was announced, dozens of residents staged a protest at THCH’s office, in frustration at feeling left out of the planned merger discussions.

Following the protest, this new petition pointed to hikes in service charges, “arduous” repairs processes and an alleged lack of engagement with residents from THCH.

It said: “We have had no formal assurances nor evidence during the consultation that Poplar Harca would be any improvement as a landlord.”