Residents return after London tower block with crack found ‘structurally sound’

Firefighters were called last Thursday night to The Combe block on the Regent’s Park Estate after a resident reported a “loud noise” in the Camden Council-owned building.

After finding a crack in the wall of a flat on the ninth floor, structural engineers were called to assess the damage, the council said in a statement.

It added that later that evening, it decided together with the London Fire Brigade to evacuate all 70 households in the 1950s block, which is home to a mix of tenants and leaseholders.

Around 150 residents were evacuated and 50 spent the night in a temporary rest centre set up in Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre.