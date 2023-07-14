Residents stage demonstration due to ‘lack of voice’ in merger discussions 

Dozens of residents demonstrated at the office of an east London landlord this week in frustration at feeling left out of planned merger discussions #UKhousing

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) found THCH was “unable to meet the costs of its day-to-day operating activities and repair liabilities” and was looking at a covenant waiver from its funder.

Three months ago, THCH was downgraded for its governance and financial viability, to non-compliant grades of G3/V3.

THCH, which manages around 3,200 homes, announced in June that it was exploring a tie-up with 10,000-home Poplar Harca. A decision by the groups’ boards is due by the autumn.

Up to 70 people turned up at the office of Tower Hamlets Community Housing (THCH) throughout the day on Wednesday to join the demonstration, including members of the Justice for THCH Residents group.

THCH had failed to identify the “full accounting implications of the Building Safety Act”, while it faced a “substantial programme of fire remediation work”, the regulator said.

Peter Mengerink was at the demonstration and helps out with the Justice for THCH Residents group. It was set up in opposition to what it described as “astronomical” rises in service charge bills in 2021-22.

He said the protest attracted around 70 people throughout the day, and that residents did not feel like they were being consulted properly about the planned merger, and had so far been left out of those discussions.

Under the RSH’s guidance for involving and empowering residents, landlords should ensure they feel included in “the formulation of housing-related policies and strategic priorities” and the “making of decisions about how housing-related services are delivered”.

Mr Mengerink said: “Residents have not had a voice at all in the discussions so far. It feels like we’re being asked to agree on something based on little information. Will our rents and service charges go up? Will any homes be sold?

“Answering these questions is not the same as going online and filling out a form with your opinion.”