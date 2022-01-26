Residents successfully challenge waking watch notice in ‘first of its kind’ judgement

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Residents in Essex have successfully challenged a waking watch enforcement notice in what has been described as a “first of its kind” judgement.
Residents living at the Morello Quarter development in Basildon were able to delay the implementation of an expensive waking watch patrol by five months after a successful legal challenge against Essex County Fire and Rescue Service’s (ECFRS) initial one-month deadline.
The case was brought against the fire service by Cherrydown Management, the resident management company for Morello Quarter, to challenge its assertion that a waking watch had to be installed within a month.
In October 2020, a report commission by Cherrydown found the building had flammable cladding that needed to be replaced at an estimated cost of £2.3m.
It also recommended that a waking watch be put in place as an interim measure until alarms – at a cost of £206,000 – were installed.
Two months later, ECFRS carried out its own audit that reached similar conclusions and advised residents that the interim measures should be in place within four months.
However, a subsequent enforcement notice was served on 30 April 2021 which required the work to be carried out within four weeks.
A Chelmsford Magistrates Court judgement found that while the reasoning set out by ECFRS was “understandable”, its implementation was “not practical due to the considerable cost of such a measure by using a private contractor to provide the trained individuals needed to effect a waking watch”.
The waking watch was expected to cost the block £13,000 per week.
Cherrydown argued that its sinking fund of around £117,000 could not be used to fund the waking watch under the terms of the lease and would be exhausted after just nine weeks.
Residents also asserted that a “hard decision” was made due to the limited pot money available which would be better spent on a fire alarm system.
Ellisons Solicitors, acting on behalf of Cherrydown, argued that the time limit of one month to engage a waking watch was both unreasonable and unrealistic, bearing in mind the Section 20 process the management company would have to go through with tenants.
A Section 20 is a statutory series of steps that must be completed before the issuing of the notice and a demand for payment above £250 per leaseholder.
Considering whether the one-month notice gave the management company and leaseholders enough time to go through the Section 20 procedure, the judge said: “It is clear that the issuing of the notice on 30 April 2021 with a requirement to comply by 31 May 2021 would not have given enough time for the Section 20 procedure to have been completed and for statutory demands to be made to the leaseholders and an appropriate period of time for them to pay to have elapsed within that 31-day period.
“As such, it would not have been possible for the appellant [Cherrydown Management] to have complied with the notice even if a Section 20 had been issued when the notice was received. In that regard, therefore, I find it cannot be said to be reasonable.”
The judge did not consider it necessary to make an order for costs against the fire service, but decided to amend the existing enforcement notice in line with the timescale set for the Section 20 procedure.
This means Cherrydown must now put in place a waking watch within six months from the date the judgement was made on the 14 December 2021.
Ian Seeley, partner of dispute resolution at Ellisons Solicitors, said: “To the best of our knowledge, this successful appeal is the first of its kind for flatowners across the UK faced with very high waking watch bills.”
After the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, the scale of the building safety crisis was revealed and many buildings found to have dangerous cladding saw their evacuation process changed from ‘stay put’ to ‘simultaneous evacuation’.
As part of these changes, the National fire Chiefs Council recommended that 24/7 patrols of buildings, also known as waking watches, were installed in affected blocks.
The patrols have been highly controversial, with residents paying hundreds of thousands of pounds each year to pay for the service.
Commenting on the Morello Quarter case, an ECFRS spokesperson said the fire service “continues to work with and support the responsible persons at Morello Quarter in Basildon to reduce the risk of fire to residents”.
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