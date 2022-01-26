Residents successfully challenge waking watch notice in ‘first of its kind’ judgement

Residents living at the Morello Quarter development in Basildon were able to delay the implementation of an expensive waking watch patrol by five months after a successful legal challenge against Essex County Fire and Rescue Service’s (ECFRS) initial one-month deadline.

The case was brought against the fire service by Cherrydown Management, the resident management company for Morello Quarter, to challenge its assertion that a waking watch had to be installed within a month.

In October 2020, a report commission by Cherrydown found the building had flammable cladding that needed to be replaced at an estimated cost of £2.3m.

It also recommended that a waking watch be put in place as an interim measure until alarms – at a cost of £206,000 – were installed.

Two months later, ECFRS carried out its own audit that reached similar conclusions and advised residents that the interim measures should be in place within four months.

However, a subsequent enforcement notice was served on 30 April 2021 which required the work to be carried out within four weeks.