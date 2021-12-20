Residents vote in favour of 2,000-home regeneration in Stratford

Residents voted overwhelmingly in support of the redevelopment as part of the ballot system brought in by London mayor Sadiq Khan. The ballot, which had a turnout of 65%, saw 73% of those who voted support the regeneration plan.

The regeneration of Carpenters Estate will be delivered by Populo Living, Newham Council’s housing company. It

will be one of the largest in London as the finished scheme will provide 2,000 homes, of which more than 1,000 will be for social rent.

In addition to building hundreds of new homes, the council will look to refurbish 314 existing homes to high net zero efficiencies.

Since July 2018, London estate regeneration schemes involving the demolition of existing homes have been required to ballot residents in order to receive Greater London Authority grant funding.

Social tenants, resident leaseholders and freeholders and temporary accommodation residents who have been on the housing needs register for a year or more have the right to vote.