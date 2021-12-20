Residents vote in favour of 2,000-home regeneration in Stratford

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Residents living in the Carpenters Estate in Stratford, east London, have voted in favour of a regeneration that will create 2,000 new homes.
Residents voted overwhelmingly in support of the redevelopment as part of the ballot system brought in by London mayor Sadiq Khan. The ballot, which had a turnout of 65%, saw 73% of those who voted support the regeneration plan.
The regeneration of Carpenters Estate will be delivered by Populo Living, Newham Council’s housing company. It
will be one of the largest in London as the finished scheme will provide 2,000 homes, of which more than 1,000 will be for social rent.
In addition to building hundreds of new homes, the council will look to refurbish 314 existing homes to high net zero efficiencies.
Since July 2018, London estate regeneration schemes involving the demolition of existing homes have been required to ballot residents in order to receive Greater London Authority grant funding.
Social tenants, resident leaseholders and freeholders and temporary accommodation residents who have been on the housing needs register for a year or more have the right to vote.
So far the vast majority of ballots have resulted in tenants voting in favour of regenerations.
However, One Housing’s plan to redevelop Gilbeys Yard and Juniper Crescent estates was voted down by residents last year.
Carpenters Estate was originally developed in the late 1960s and is one of the biggest estates in Stratford. It covers a 28-acre site and is situated near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and the Westfield Stratford City shopping centre.
Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “After years of false promises and the failures of the past, I am over the moon that residents on the Carpenters Estate, including those who have a right to return, have decisively voted to support this people-powered masterplan.
“When I became mayor, I put an end to the council’s previous joint venture plans and made a promise to residents to work collaboratively with them on the future of the estate as their advocate who will always be on their side.
“Since that time, more than three years on, hundreds of hours of conversations in meetings and workshops have given the green light to this next chapter of hope for the Carpenters Estate.
“I am excited for its future and for local residents who will benefit from over £1bn of council investment in high-quality new homes they can afford and a wonderful community centre which will be the thriving heart of the estate.”
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