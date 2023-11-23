Residents with cancer and chronic asthma left in homes with damp and mould for almost two years

Residents with cancer and chronic asthma were left in homes with damp and mould for nearly two years, according to the Housing Ombudsman’s latest judgement #UKhousing

Evidence obtained during the ombudsman’s investigation showed the resident and her family lived with cracked walls for over four years and with damp and mould in most rooms for two years.

It said the housing association was instead “more focused” on whether it would dispose of the building or not.

In the first case, the ombudsman said Wandle failed to do enough to fix the poor conditions of the cancer patient’s home, which included cracked walls and significant damp and mould.

In the other, Wandle failed to repair the heating system and ventilation system, as well as address persistent damp and mould in the home of a resident suffering chronic asthma and a disabled child.

The watchdog found severe maladministration for Wandle Housing Association in two cases, both of which concerned the landlord’s response to repairs and damp and mould.

The watchdog said Wandle should have taken action when it became aware of the poor state of the internal ceilings, walls and windows to ensure they were kept in a reasonable state of repair while awaiting either the major works or the decision to dispose of the building.

“While there is evidence the landlord tried to fix the windows in the home, there is little to suggest it did anything about the cracking or the damp and mould,” according to the ombudsman.

It ordered Wandle to pay £5,480 in compensation and to meet with the resident to discuss its next steps and how it can best facilitate that for them.

As a result of the case, Wandle said it completed the ombudsman’s damp and mould self-assessment, as well as introduced a triage process and dedicated oversight for damp and mould cases.

However, the ombudsman said it had to issue a complaint-handling failure order (CHFO) to ensure the orders in this case were complied with.

In the second case, the ombudsman found the resident and her child suffered “significant distress and inconvenience” as a result of Wandle’s failure to fix the issues.

The heating system had not been in full working order for at least 16 months, which increased to nearly two years for the ventilation system. Some windows were defective for 14 months.

Two years after first being reported, the landlord was still unable to provide any evidence of addressing the concerns.

The ombudsman said it was concerned there was very little detail as to the outcome of appointments and that the completion dates listed in the records are “not all accurate”.

Although Wandle took some appropriate action in that it inspected the property, agreed to arrange repairs and offered some compensation for the previous delays, it provided no evidence it followed through and completed those repairs.

“Neither has it indicated any learning in terms of identifying what went wrong and how it would prevent a reoccurrence,” the ombudsman said.