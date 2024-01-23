Responding to vulnerabilities without stigma or marginalisation

A failure over several decades to build enough social homes has led to issues such as overcrowding, which has made the living environment for some residents worse and the operating environment for landlords more difficult.

Inevitably, the notion of ‘general needs’ housing has changed, but general needs does not mean no needs. Nor are vulnerabilities static or necessarily obvious; grief, financial distress and literacy can create vulnerabilities. This is particularly true of mental health, where society’s understanding is evolving.

Looking ahead, volatility in the labour market, especially with technology and artificial intelligence, may create more fragile livelihoods for social tenants. So, the report proposes a ‘resident of the future’ analysis for the next 10 years, alongside a more embracing concept of vulnerability, based around individual circumstances, which holds no shame: it could happen to any of us, in any tenure, and at any time.