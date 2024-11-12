Retirement communities need special consideration in the move to commonhold

We are supportive of commonhold, but it is critically important that modifications are made to ensure it works for retirement communities, writes Harry Jeffries, general counsel at developer McCarthy Stone #UKhousing

We recognise that there is strong political will for reform. Working closely with our legal adviser Sarah Walker at Travers Smith, we have looked at how commonhold could work for new retirement communities. Overall, we are supportive of the use of commonhold and believe it could help build consumer confidence in the housing market as a whole.

Commonhold is a type of freehold ownership where homeowners own their own apartment and are members of a commonhold association that owns the common parts of the building. While giving control to homeowners, it also imposes obligations and responsibility on them with regard to the development’s operation, maintenance and repair.

The government has indicated its intent to abolish leasehold for all new apartments, and reinvigorate commonhold as the alternative system of ownership.

We also successfully operate 28 retirement communities in Scotland, which already has a broadly equivalent form of commonhold under the factors system. However, it is critically important that modifications are made to commonhold to ensure it works for retirement communities in England and Wales.

Below, we lay out four reasons why retirement communities need special consideration as part of the proposed move to commonhold, and our recommendations for progressing it in this part of the market.

First, retirement communities are an essential part of the housing ecosystem and need encouragement. We operate 540 schemes in total. All our developments in England and Wales generally work well under leasehold, where we remain as the landlord and managing agent, and where there is an established body of landlord and tenant legislation and codes of practice providing consumer protection.

We have the highest levels of customer satisfaction in the sector, where nine in 10 customer reviews are positive. New research by Homes England has found that retirement communities result in improved well-being, happiness and life satisfaction for residents. Of all the developments we have managed, just six have exercised their right to manage, indicating our customers are largely content and do not seek additional management responsibilities.

“Residents of retirement communities therefore have specific characteristics which give rise to potential governance, operational and insolvency risks for the commonhold association, as well as concerns for the protection of residents”

In addition, retirement communities deliver significant social benefits, keeping older people healthier and reducing their impact on the NHS. They also free up large family-sized homes for younger people. With the number of people aged over 65 set to grow by five million in the next 20 years, there is demand to increase supply from about 7,000 new properties a year to 30,000. It is therefore important that the right regulatory framework is in place, or supply could go backwards.

Second, retirement communities fundamentally differ from normal apartments. There are two main types – retirement housing with support, and with care. Retirement housing with support provides age-restricted apartments designed for later living alongside communal facilities such as resident lounges, laundries and other shared areas, plus a dedicated house manager.

Retirement housing with care has all of this alongside care services regulated by the Care Quality Commission, 24-hour on-site support and larger shared areas, including full-service commercial restaurants and well-being suites. We operate both types.

Across our retirement communities, the average age of a purchaser is about 80, and this is typical in the sector. Many residents experience challenges with their health and well-being and have moved to a retirement community to reduce the worry factor in their lives. Residents therefore have specific characteristics which give rise to potential governance, operational and insolvency risks for the commonhold association, as well as concerns for the protection of residents.

Most will not want to, or be able to, take on the additional responsibilities associated with owning a commonhold unit and taking part in the demands of operating a retirement community.