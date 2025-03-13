Retirement specialist appoints new chief executive from Home Group

The Wirral-based landlord said its board was particularly impressed by her vision and values, as well as her drive to expand high-quality housing for older people.

Steve Eaves, chair of Alpha, said: “Sally’s expertise and leadership in the sector will be invaluable as we move into our next phase of growth.

“The board is excited to welcome her and support her in leading Alpha into the future. We also want to take this opportunity to thank Graeme for his dedication and leadership over the years. We wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.”

Mr Foster announced his retirement from the 960-home provider in December last year after being praised for his “pivotal role in helping shape the organisation into a strong values-driven provider which celebrates later life”.