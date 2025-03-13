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Retirement specialist appoints new chief executive from Home Group

News13.03.25by Stephen Delahunty

A specialist affordable housing provider for older people has appointed a new chief executive from Home Group.

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Sally Parsons
Sally Parsons will start her new position in April
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Sally Parsons will officially step into the role at Alpha Living on 1 April, taking over from Graeme Foster, who is retiring at the end of March, after 10 years of what the landlord described as “dedicated leadership”. 

Ms Parsons will leave Home Group, where she was director of housing and support for more than 16 years, and developed a wealth of experience in supported and older people’s housing.

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Ms Parsons said: “I am delighted to be joining Alpha Living, to lead the organisation in its mission to create more exciting and affordable places for older people to live their lives. We have an ambitious growth plan, along with a keen focus on customer voice and choice. 

“Graeme leaves really strong foundations and a talented team, who I am looking forward to working with. Now more than ever, we need, as a sector, to be offering a range of housing options and providers for our ageing population, and Alpha has a key role to play.”

The Wirral-based landlord said its board was particularly impressed by her vision and values, as well as her drive to expand high-quality housing for older people.

Steve Eaves, chair of Alpha, said: “Sally’s expertise and leadership in the sector will be invaluable as we move into our next phase of growth. 

“The board is excited to welcome her and support her in leading Alpha into the future. We also want to take this opportunity to thank Graeme for his dedication and leadership over the years. We wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.”

Mr Foster announced his retirement from the 960-home provider in December last year after being praised for his “pivotal role in helping shape the organisation into a strong values-driven provider which celebrates later life”.

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