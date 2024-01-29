Retrofit hardest for Northern landlords, report finds

The findings showed that the mission facing housing providers across the country is “demonstrably inequitable” given that the homes most in need of improvements are likely to be in less affluent areas.

The research by property consultants JLL explored how the cost of retrofitting a home to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C, which is estimated to be £35,000 per property, represents greater outlay in lower value markets.

In 26 local authority areas, a bill of this size accounts for more than a fifth of the average house price. Eight of the top 10 most affected areas were in the North East or North West, including Burnley, Kingston upon Hull, Hyndburn and Blackpool.

In Burnley, where the average house price across all home types is £130,209, retrofitting costs would account for 27% of a property’s value. This grows to 50% for flats in the region.