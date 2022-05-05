Retrofit to the rescue?

This month saw the energy price cap increase by 54% due to a record increase in global gas prices. This has left many people worried about being able to keep their homes warm and put food on the table.

Customers on default tariffs and pre-payment meters are facing price hikes of more than £700 per year. This means those on the lowest incomes will be disproportionally affected. Even worse is to come as bills are set to rise again in October just as the colder weather and dark nights set in.

A perfect storm has hit our customers hard. As landlords we are also facing our own challenges, not least how we retrofit 4.4 million homes by 2050. As our customers face spiralling energy bills and the biggest drop in living standards since 1956, is it time for us to rethink how we deliver our retrofit programmes and look at our new build plans?

Around 21% of the UK’s carbon emissions come from our homes. In October 2020, the Environmental Audit Committee heard evidence that retrofitting homes with energy-efficiency measures was difficult in the UK because it has the oldest and least efficient housing.

Add into the mix that just 1.8% of new homes in England meet the top efficiency rating, which means the other 98.2% needs to use more energy to heat.