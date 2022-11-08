Retrofitting inefficient social homes could save residents £700m a year, says NHF

The analysis revealed that if the 1.2 million homes with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of below C were insulated and draft-proofed, heating bills would be cut by 42%.

That reduction would save residents on average £567 a year

The research, based on published EPC and English Housing Survey data, also found that social housing residents in the least efficient homes are spending 15.5% of their income on heating. This equates to two months’ salary a year – nearly five times the national average.

The analysis comes as households face significant hikes in their energy and food bills.

In October, chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced plans to end the £2,500 energy price guarantee in April 2023, a year and a half earlier than promised.