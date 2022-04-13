Building Safety Levy extended to all buildings as 35 developers sign pledge to fund fire safety fixes

In a statement this morning, ministers have confirmed that the Building Safety Levy will be extended to cover new residential buildings in England of all sizes, which is expected to raise an additional estimated £3bn over 10 years.

It comes as the government revealed the list of builders that have signed up to the pledge, which is expected to see them carry out around £2bn of work to fix any blocks they have built over the past 30 years.

The list includes major house builders embroiled in the building safety crisis, such as Barratt, Berkeley, Bellway and Ballymore, as well as other medium-sized builders (see list below).

As part of the pledge, developers have agreed to “undertake or procure at its own costs… as quickly as reasonably possible all necessary remediation and/or mitigation work to address life-critical fire safety defects”.

This includes buildings they have developed on behalf of social landlords as part of Section 106 agreements.

The announcement today has also seen the government commit to extending the Building Safety Levy so that it will be chargeable on all residential buildings.

The levy, which developers will have to pay when seeking planning permission for a block, previously only covered buildings taller than 18 metres.

The £3bn extended levy is expected to raise will be used to pay for ‘orphan blocks’, where the developer responsible for the construction cannot be identified and or forced by law to pay.

This will be in place alongside the previously announced Residential Property Tax, which will be levied against developers with profits over £25m and is expected to raise £2bn over the next 10 years.