A Freedom of Information (FOI) request sent by Inside Housing to councils and ALMOs revealed that 62 (55%) of the 112 that responded have set up teams to strategically target damp and mould.

Of those, 51 created a taskforce the same month as or after the inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak in November, when a coroner concluded the two-year-old had died as a direct result of prolonged exposure to mould in a Rochdale Boroughwide Housing flat.

Following the inquest, the Regulator of Social Housing requested all social housing providers with 1,000 or more homes to submit evidence to show they have systems in place to deal with damp and mould.

The English regulator published its findings in February. It estimated that up to 160,000 social homes across England have “notable” problems with damp and mould, with a further 8,000 so severe that they “pose a serious and immediate risk to health”.

The FOI asked how much money did landlords anticipate the taskforces would cost for the first year – although some provided figures for a longer period than that.

Of those the landlords that had set up a taskforce, 28 provided details of additional funding being set aside for the teams, going towards a combined total of £19.2m.

Details of what the costs cover were provided – some just gave initial set-up costs, some staffing costs, and others anticipated work costs.