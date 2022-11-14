Revealed: Blackstone-backed for-profit tops list on new affordable home delivery

For-profit Sage Homes delivered the most new build affordable homes out of any registered provider in 2021-22 #UKhousing

The analysis showed that the top 10 providers delivered 14,170 affordable homes – a mix of affordable rent, social rent and shared ownership – in the past year.

Analysis of the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) annual statistical data return by Savills on behalf of Sage showed that it topped the list, with 3,421 new affordable homes, followed by L&Q with 2,163 and Clarion with 1,893.

The regulator’s data, which covers the 2021-22 financial year for housing associations and local authorities in England, includes details on rent costs, the number of social homes and the type of provider that owns them, stock condition, and evictions.

This year’s figures revealed that for-profit providers continue to expand, with the amount of social housing stock owned by the 64 registered providers increasing by more than 50% to 20,831 in 2021-22.

Sage, a for-profit provider owned by private equity firm Blackstone and Regis Group, delivered 1,305 new shared ownership homes and 2,116 new affordable rent homes.

L&Q built 1,024 shared ownership and 1,139 affordable rent homes, while the UK’s largest housing association, Clarion, built 1,045 shared ownership and 848 new affordable rent homes.