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Revealed: Blackstone-backed for-profit tops list on new affordable home delivery

News14.11.22by Grainne Cuffe

For-profit Sage Homes delivered the most new build affordable homes out of any registered provider in 2021-22, Inside Housing can reveal. 

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LinkedIn IHFor-profit Sage Homes delivered the most new build affordable homes out of any registered provider in 2021-22 #UKhousing

Analysis of the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) annual statistical data return by Savills on behalf of Sage showed that it topped the list, with 3,421 new affordable homes, followed by L&Q with 2,163 and Clarion with 1,893. 

The analysis showed that the top 10 providers delivered 14,170 affordable homes – a mix of affordable rent, social rent and shared ownership – in the past year.

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The regulator’s data, which covers the 2021-22 financial year for housing associations and local authorities in England, includes details on rent costs, the number of social homes and the type of provider that owns them, stock condition, and evictions. 

This year’s figures revealed that for-profit providers continue to expand, with the amount of social housing stock owned by the 64 registered providers increasing by more than 50% to 20,831 in 2021-22.

Sage, a for-profit provider owned by private equity firm Blackstone and Regis Group, delivered 1,305 new shared ownership homes and 2,116 new affordable rent homes. 

L&Q built 1,024 shared ownership and 1,139 affordable rent homes, while the UK’s largest housing association, Clarion, built 1,045 shared ownership and 848 new affordable rent homes.

Sage was the eighth top provider of new social rent (general needs) homes, delivering 190, up from 147 the previous year. 

L&Q was the top provider for social rent homes, delivering 330 homes of this tenure, followed by Bromford with 328 and LiveWest with 272. 

Mark Sater, chief executive of Sage Homes, said: “We are proud to maintain our position as England’s largest provider of new build affordable housing and to have substantially increased our delivery of homes for social rent.”

He said 97% of Sage’s homes have Energy Performance Certificate ratings of A or B, which it estimates saves residents around £600 a year on energy bills. 

“We know we have a vital role to play in continuing to make good homes affordable for people across England who need them,” Mr Sater said. 

New affordable homes built by registered providers

ProviderNewly built rented homesRankNewly built low-cost homeownership homesRankTotal new homesRank
Sage Homes2,11611,30513,4211
L&Q1,13921,02432,1632
Clarion84831,04521,8933
Platform742442961,1714
Vivid672648041,1525
Sovereign Housing Association655745451,1096
Riverside6438216178597
Legal & General Affordable Homes4601238378438
LiveWest54210258138009
Stonewater56891911975910

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