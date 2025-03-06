Revealed: expelled fire engineer attempted to sell his company while under investigation by IFE

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Expelled fire engineer Adam Kiziak tried to sell his company last year while he was under investigation by the Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE), Inside Housing can reveal.
Mr Kiziak’s firm Tri Fire, which carries out fire risk assessments, External Wall System 1 (EWS1) surveys and fire engineering, was acquired by Nottingham-based fire engineers Phenna Group in July 2024.
However just four months later, Tri Fire was sold back to Mr Kiziak after it emerged that he had been suspended from the IFE for breaching the professional body’s principle of “accuracy and vigour”.
Mr Kiziak was permanently expelled from the IFE in February.
A spokesperson for Phenna Group told Inside Housing that it entered into an agreement to become a shareholder in Tri Fire in July 2024.
It took steps to reverse the deal in November 2024, as “Mr Kiziak had told Phenna there were no compliance or regulatory issues when he knew he was under investigation by the IFE”.
The spokesperson continued: “Phenna became aware of this only after the IFE published a notification of its suspension of Mr Kiziak in November. This resulted in the transaction being immediately reversed.
“Phenna Group holds third-party accreditations and strict adherence to professional codes of conduct in the highest regard. The matter is subject to ongoing legal investigation and we are fully committed to co-operating with and supporting any further investigations related to Mr Kiziak and Tri Fire.”
The original sale of Tri Fire was announced on 10 July 2024.
At the time, Phil Marshall, chief executive of Phenna Group, said: “This acquisition is strategically important, adding UK fire expertise to our current Irish market leading position… I look forward to seeing Adam and his team excel within Phenna.”
Companies House documents showed that Mr Marshall was one of four Phenna employees to become directors of Tri Fire following the sale. All four stepped down on 21 November when Tri Fire was offloaded back to Mr Kiziak.
On 22 November, Phenna Group announced on its website that Tri Fire was no longer part of the group, “having returned to the ownership of its founder shareholders”.
Phenna no longer holds any shares in Tri Fire.
Mr Kiziak was approached for comment.
Earlier this week, emails obtained by Inside Housing revealed that government officials were warned of “troubling” reports about the quality of work being carried out by Mr Kiziak two years before he was removed from a list of approved contractors.
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