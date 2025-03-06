Revealed: expelled fire engineer attempted to sell his company while under investigation by IFE

Mr Kiziak’s firm Tri Fire, which carries out fire risk assessments, External Wall System 1 (EWS1) surveys and fire engineering, was acquired by Nottingham-based fire engineers Phenna Group in July 2024.

However just four months later, Tri Fire was sold back to Mr Kiziak after it emerged that he had been suspended from the IFE for breaching the professional body’s principle of “accuracy and vigour”.

Mr Kiziak was permanently expelled from the IFE in February.