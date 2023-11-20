Revealed: full list of Affordable Housing Awards 2023 winners

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The Affordable Housing Awards shine a light on the remarkable teams and individuals who lead the sector by example with their passion and commitment.
That is not all these awards do, however. Judged by tenants and sector experts, they provide a platform for showcasing and spreading best practice among sector stakeholders throughout the country.
Once again, the energy, focus and hard work displayed by the winning housing providers, charities and partners have had a valuable impact on the people and communities they serve. Over the next year, these winners will have the opportunity to share their learning in a variety of ways, including webinars, live events and roundtables.
Contractor of the year was won by Lewisham Homes’ in-house repairs team, who were recognised for their work to turn around what had been a struggling service. Stevenage Borough Council was named council of the year for its ambitious and well-delivered affordable housebuilding programme, while Stockport Housing Group was recognised as landlord of the year for its dedication to improving the lives of people in the communities it serves.
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Category
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Winner
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Contractor of the year
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Repairs team – Lewisham Homes
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Homebuilder of the year – housing association/local authority
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Housing delivery team – Haringey Council
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Homebuilder of the year – independent
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Riverbank View – Keepmoat and Salford City Council
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Professional services partner of the year
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Voicescape
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Campaign of the year
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Homelessness in the Countryside: A Hidden Crisis and the launch of the Rural Homelessness Counts Coalition – English Rural Housing Association
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Innovator of the year – housing association/local authority
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Open Market Purchase Scheme – North Lanarkshire Council
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Innovator of the year – independent
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John Southworth
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Resident employment and training award
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Livin Futures – Livin Housing
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The neighbourhood transformation award
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All In – Eastlight Community Homes
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Homelessness project of the year
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Bromley homeless support and health project - Bromley Homeless
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Best older people’s landlord
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Alpha Living
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Best supported housing landlord
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Southdown
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Recruitment or retention campaign of the year
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LHP recruitment campaign – Lincolnshire Housing Partnership
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Excellence in community-led decision-making
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Tenant and Landlord Improvement Panel and Tenant Charter – Wokingham Borough Council
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Financial inclusion initiative of the year
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Choice Tenant Support Fund – Choice Housing
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Partnership of the year – delivering for communities
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Blackpool Coastal Housing and Left Coast
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Partnership of the year – development
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Lar Housing Trust and Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership
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Partnership of the year – zero carbon
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Lune Walk – affordable Passivhaus – South Lakes Housing, Lune Valley Community Land Trust and Lancaster City Council
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Council or combined authority of the year
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Stevenage Borough Council
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Landlord of the year
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Stockport Homes Group
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