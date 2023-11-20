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Revealed: full list of Affordable Housing Awards 2023 winners

News20.11.23by Simon Brandon

The Affordable Housing Awards shine a light on the remarkable teams and individuals who lead the sector by example with their passion and commitment.

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LinkedIn IHWe reveal the winners of the 2023 Affordable Housing Awards, which shine a light on the remarkable teams and individuals who lead the sector by example #UKhousing

That is not all these awards do, however. Judged by tenants and sector experts, they provide a platform for showcasing and spreading best practice among sector stakeholders throughout the country. 

Once again, the energy, focus and hard work displayed by the winning housing providers, charities and partners have had a valuable impact on the people and communities they serve. Over the next year, these winners will have the opportunity to share their learning in a variety of ways, including webinars, live events and roundtables.

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Contractor of the year was won by Lewisham Homes’ in-house repairs team, who were recognised for their work to turn around what had been a struggling service. Stevenage Borough Council was named council of the year for its ambitious and well-delivered affordable housebuilding programme, while Stockport Housing Group was recognised as landlord of the year for its dedication to improving the lives of people in the communities it serves. 

Category

Winner

Contractor of the year

Repairs team – Lewisham Homes

Homebuilder of the year – housing association/local authority

Housing delivery team – Haringey Council

Homebuilder of the year – independent

Riverbank View – Keepmoat and Salford City Council

Professional services partner of the year

Voicescape

Campaign of the year

Homelessness in the Countryside: A Hidden Crisis and the launch of the Rural Homelessness Counts Coalition – English Rural Housing Association

Innovator of the year – housing association/local authority

Open Market Purchase Scheme – North Lanarkshire Council

Innovator of the year – independent

John Southworth 

Resident employment and training award

Livin Futures – Livin Housing

The neighbourhood transformation award

All In – Eastlight Community Homes

Homelessness project of the year

Bromley homeless support and health project - Bromley Homeless

Best older people’s landlord

Alpha Living

Best supported housing landlord

Southdown

Recruitment or retention campaign of the year

LHP recruitment campaign – Lincolnshire Housing Partnership

Excellence in community-led decision-making

Tenant and Landlord Improvement Panel and Tenant Charter – Wokingham Borough Council

Financial inclusion initiative of the year

Choice Tenant Support Fund – Choice Housing

Partnership of the year – delivering for communities

Blackpool Coastal Housing and Left Coast

Partnership of the year – development

Lar Housing Trust and Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership

Partnership of the year – zero carbon

Lune Walk –  affordable Passivhaus – South Lakes Housing, Lune Valley Community Land Trust and Lancaster City Council

Council or combined authority of the year

Stevenage Borough Council

Landlord of the year

Stockport Homes Group

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AwardsHousing Association/RPLocal Authority
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