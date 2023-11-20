Revealed: full list of Affordable Housing Awards 2023 winners

That is not all these awards do, however. Judged by tenants and sector experts, they provide a platform for showcasing and spreading best practice among sector stakeholders throughout the country.

Once again, the energy, focus and hard work displayed by the winning housing providers, charities and partners have had a valuable impact on the people and communities they serve. Over the next year, these winners will have the opportunity to share their learning in a variety of ways, including webinars, live events and roundtables.