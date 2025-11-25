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Revealed: full list of Inside Housing Development Awards 2025 winners

News25.11.25by Inside Housing

The Inside Housing Development Awards celebrate the social housing sector’s vital and ongoing contribution to the national housebuilding drive.

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The sector and its partners are delivering more than just units, however.

The housing schemes recognised here showcase excellence in design and innovation that can serve as a beacon to the wider housebuilding sector. 

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They include zero-carbon homes with zero energy bills, as Octopus Energy, Verto Homes and Sovereign Network Group have managed at their Nexa Fields development; specialist housing for people with high support needs, such as Elim Housing’s Elizabeth Court scheme; and a host of other exemplars that demonstrate how building affordable housing doesn’t have to mean making compromises on quality. 

See below for a full list of winners, and click here to visit our dedicated landing page to find out more about the winners and why they won.

Category

Winner
Best affordable housing development – up to £5m Morpeth Road – Peabody
Best affordable housing development – £10-£20m Bancroft Estate – FBM Architects
Best affordable housing development – £20m+ Highgate Newtown Community Centre
Best affordable housing development – £5-10m Cookley Works – Platform Housing Group
Best build-to-rent development Arbour – Pension Insurance Corporation
Best development – up to £5m Swinegate, Grantham – South Kesteven District Council
Best development – £20m + Gwynfaen – Stride Treglown
Best development – £5-£20m Palliser Road – Child Graddon Lewis and Southern Housing New Homes
Best development team – rural/suburban Irwell Valley Homes development team
Best development team – urban Wheatley development team
Best healthy homes development – rural/suburban Weaver’s Way – Grainge Architects
Best healthy homes development – urban Melfield Gardens – Phoenix Community Housing
Best partnership – up to 100 homes Nexa Fields – Octopus Energy, Verto Homes and Sovereign Network Group
Best partnership – 100+ homes Blackberry Court Retirement Village – Sanctuary Housing Group and Keon Homes
Best regeneration project – up to 100 homes Ross Street Mews – Studiorogers Architects and Radius Housing Association
Best regeneration project – 101-500 homes Calton Village – Wheatley Group
Best regeneration project – 501+ homes North Prospect regeneration – Plymouth Community Homes
Best shared ownership development – rural/suburban Iverhurst Close, Bexleyheath
Best shared ownership development – urban Parkside, Watford
Best supported housing development – rural/suburban Elizabeth Close – Elim Housing
Best supported housing development – urban Noele Gordon House – Populo Living & Newham Council
Professional services team of the year Zero Bills team – Octopus Energy

 

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