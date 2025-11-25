Revealed: full list of Inside Housing Development Awards 2025 winners

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The Inside Housing Development Awards celebrate the social housing sector’s vital and ongoing contribution to the national housebuilding drive.
The sector and its partners are delivering more than just units, however.
The housing schemes recognised here showcase excellence in design and innovation that can serve as a beacon to the wider housebuilding sector.
They include zero-carbon homes with zero energy bills, as Octopus Energy, Verto Homes and Sovereign Network Group have managed at their Nexa Fields development; specialist housing for people with high support needs, such as Elim Housing’s Elizabeth Court scheme; and a host of other exemplars that demonstrate how building affordable housing doesn’t have to mean making compromises on quality.
See below for a full list of winners, and click here to visit our dedicated landing page to find out more about the winners and why they won.
|Category
|
Winner
|Best affordable housing development – up to £5m
|Morpeth Road – Peabody
|Best affordable housing development – £10-£20m
|Bancroft Estate – FBM Architects
|Best affordable housing development – £20m+
|Highgate Newtown Community Centre
|Best affordable housing development – £5-10m
|Cookley Works – Platform Housing Group
|Best build-to-rent development
|Arbour – Pension Insurance Corporation
|Best development – up to £5m
|Swinegate, Grantham – South Kesteven District Council
|Best development – £20m +
|Gwynfaen – Stride Treglown
|Best development – £5-£20m
|Palliser Road – Child Graddon Lewis and Southern Housing New Homes
|Best development team – rural/suburban
|Irwell Valley Homes development team
|Best development team – urban
|Wheatley development team
|Best healthy homes development – rural/suburban
|Weaver’s Way – Grainge Architects
|Best healthy homes development – urban
|Melfield Gardens – Phoenix Community Housing
|Best partnership – up to 100 homes
|Nexa Fields – Octopus Energy, Verto Homes and Sovereign Network Group
|Best partnership – 100+ homes
|Blackberry Court Retirement Village – Sanctuary Housing Group and Keon Homes
|Best regeneration project – up to 100 homes
|Ross Street Mews – Studiorogers Architects and Radius Housing Association
|Best regeneration project – 101-500 homes
|Calton Village – Wheatley Group
|Best regeneration project – 501+ homes
|North Prospect regeneration – Plymouth Community Homes
|Best shared ownership development – rural/suburban
|Iverhurst Close, Bexleyheath
|Best shared ownership development – urban
|Parkside, Watford
|Best supported housing development – rural/suburban
|Elizabeth Close – Elim Housing
|Best supported housing development – urban
|Noele Gordon House – Populo Living & Newham Council
|Professional services team of the year
|Zero Bills team – Octopus Energy
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