Revealed: full list of Inside Housing Development Awards winners

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The winners of the Inside Housing Development Awards have been announced, with more than 19 winners across all categories.
Now in its fifth year, the Inside Housing Development Awards continues to celebrate developers, councils and architects from right across the UK for their work in building exemplary homes and communities across a range of tenures and contexts.
Sustainability and energy efficiency feature strongly among many winning entries – unsurprisingly, perhaps, given the wider economic context this year.
The judges also chose several winners who have successfully delivered great new homes on contaminated and hard-to-develop sites.
One such winner was Enfield Council, which picked up two awards this year; its Bury Street West development has turned a heavily contaminated site into a haven for biodiversity, while the council’s housing development and regeneration team won the award for best urban development team for punching well above its weight in a crowded field.
|Category
|Winning entry
|Winning organisation/partnership
|Best healthy homes development
|Olive Morris Court
|Haringey Council
|Climate change retrofit project of the year – rural/suburban
|European Regional Development Fund retrofit programme
|Northern Ireland Housing Executive
|Climate change retrofit project of the year – urban
|Hull energy and regeneration project
|Hull City Council
|Best older people’s development – rural/suburban
|Hammerson House, Wohl Campus
|Pollard Thomas Edwards and P+HS Architects
|Best older people’s development – urban
|Solihull Village
|The ExtraCare Charitable Trust
|Best shared ownership development
|Merrielands
|Latimer, part of Clarion Housing Group
|Best regeneration project – up to 100 homes
|Agar Grove Phase 1b
|Mæ Architects
|Best regeneration project – over 100 homes
|Park Hill
|Places for People and Urban Splash
|Best development – rural/suburban
|Bury Street West
|Enfield Council
|Best development – urban in London
|The Makers
|Avanti Architects
|Best development – urban outside of London
|The Depot
|Rowlinson and Buttress
|Best development team – rural/suburban
|Essex Housing team
|Essex Housing
|Best development team – urban
|Housing development and regeneration team
|Enfield Council
|Best partnership – up to 100 homes
|47 Greenleaf Road eco show home
|Aston Group and London Borough of Waltham Forest
|Best partnership – over 100 homes
|Aberfeldy New Village LLP
|EcoWorld London and Poplar Harca
|Best affordable housing development – less than £5m
|Cwrt Canna
|Beattie Passive and Canna Developments for Newydd Housing Association
|Best affordable housing development – less than £10m
|Astley Estate
|Southwark Council and Archio
|Best affordable housing development – less than £20m
|Inverclyde
|Southwark Council and Archio
|Best affordable housing development – £20m +
|Stonelea & Thornebury
|Peabody
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