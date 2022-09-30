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Revealed: full list of Inside Housing Development Awards winners

News30.09.22by Simon Brandon

The winners of the Inside Housing Development Awards have been announced, with more than 19 winners across all categories.

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This year’s IHDA winners
This year’s IHDA winners
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LinkedIn IHThe winners of the Inside Housing Development Awards have been announced, with more than 19 winners across all categories #UKhousing

Now in its fifth year, the Inside Housing Development Awards continues to celebrate developers, councils and architects from right across the UK for their work in building exemplary homes and communities across a range of tenures and contexts.

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Sustainability and energy efficiency feature strongly among many winning entries – unsurprisingly, perhaps, given the wider economic context this year.

The judges also chose several winners who have successfully delivered great new homes on contaminated and hard-to-develop sites.

One such winner was Enfield Council, which picked up two awards this year; its Bury Street West development has turned a heavily contaminated site into a haven for biodiversity, while the council’s housing development and regeneration team won the award for best urban development team for punching well above its weight in a crowded field.

Inside Housing Development Awards 2022: the winners

CategoryWinning entryWinning organisation/partnership
Best healthy homes developmentOlive Morris CourtHaringey Council
Climate change retrofit project of the year – rural/suburbanEuropean Regional Development Fund retrofit programmeNorthern Ireland Housing Executive
Climate change retrofit project of the year – urbanHull energy and regeneration projectHull City Council
Best older people’s development – rural/suburbanHammerson House, Wohl CampusPollard Thomas Edwards and P+HS Architects
Best older people’s development – urbanSolihull Village The ExtraCare Charitable Trust
Best shared ownership developmentMerrielands Latimer, part of Clarion Housing Group
Best regeneration project – up to 100 homesAgar Grove Phase 1bMæ Architects
Best regeneration project – over 100 homesPark Hill Places for People and Urban Splash
Best development – rural/suburbanBury Street WestEnfield Council
Best development – urban in LondonThe MakersAvanti Architects
Best development – urban outside of LondonThe DepotRowlinson and Buttress
Best development team – rural/suburbanEssex Housing teamEssex Housing
Best development team – urbanHousing development and regeneration team Enfield Council
Best partnership – up to 100 homes47 Greenleaf Road eco show homeAston Group and London Borough of Waltham Forest
Best partnership – over 100 homesAberfeldy New Village LLPEcoWorld London and Poplar Harca
Best affordable housing development – less than £5mCwrt CannaBeattie Passive and Canna Developments for Newydd Housing Association
Best affordable housing development – less than £10mAstley Estate Southwark Council and Archio
Best affordable housing development – less than £20mInverclydeSouthwark Council and Archio
Best affordable housing development – £20m +Stonelea & ThorneburyPeabody

Sign up to the Social Housing Annual Conference 2022

Sign up to the Social Housing Annual Conference 2022

The Social Housing Annual Conference is the sector’s leading one-day event for senior housing leaders, which delivers the latest insight and best practice in strategic business planning. The conference will provide multiple viewpoints and case studies from a variety of organisations from across the housing spectrum, including leaders in business and local and central government.

Join your peers for a full day of intensive, high-level learning, networking and informed debate addressing the most crucial topics surrounding finance, governance and regulation to help the sector understand and manage the pressures it faces.

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