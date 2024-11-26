Revealed: full list of UK Housing Awards 2024 winners

Now in its 27th year, the UK Housing Awards celebrate the remarkable teams and individuals who lead the housing sector by example with their passion and commitment.

The winners and highly commended entrants cover the full gamut of housing in the UK; they include organisations of every size and stripe, working in every part of the nation.

Once again, the entries as a whole are a demonstration of the hard and valuable work being done by social landlords, charities and partners to deliver great outcomes for tenants and residents in the communities they serve.