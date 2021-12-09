Revealed: government announces council winners of £430m warm housing competition
News09.12.21by Lucie Heath
A total of 57 local authority projects have been allocated a share of £430m as the government announced the winners of its Sustainable Warmth Competition.
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The government has announced the winners of its Sustainable Warmth Competition #UKhousing
The competition, which ran from June to August this year, brings together two existing fuel poverty schemes that are intended to provide funding for local authorities to carry out energy-efficiency upgrades within the homes of low-income households.
This includes Local Authority Delivery Phase Three (LAD3), which is an extension of the Green Homes Grant announced by the government in July last year. LAD3 is worth over £280m and has a refined scope to support households heated by mains gas.
It also includes phase one of the Home Upgrade Grant (HUG), which is worth £152m for low-income households with homes that are off the gas grid.
The full list of allocations (see below) included £29m for Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and £40m for the Greater London Authority.
The focus of the Sustainable Warmth Competition is on upgrading the worst insulated owner-occupier and private rented homes with energy-efficiency installations and low-carbon heating.
Homes with an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of E, F or G will be prioritised, while upgrades to homes rated EPC D will be allowed but be limited.
The allocations come shortly after the government made a raft of funding announcements to fund the decarbonisation of housing of all tenures over the next three years, totalling £3.9bn.
This included an additional £800m for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund and an extra £950m for the HUG scheme.
Sustainable Warmth Competition allocations
Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
- HUG project grant: £522,418
- LAD3 project grant: £4,791,063
Broadland District Council
- HUG project grant: £3,401,788.29
- LAD3 project grant: £450,856
- Consortium members: Breckland, Broadland, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, North Norfolk, South Norfolk
Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council
- LAD3 project grant: £5,247,000
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority
- HUG project grant: £34,053,132
- LAD3 project grant: £84,335,893
- Consortium members: Ashford, Basildon, Bedford, Braintree, Brentwood, Broxbourne, Buckinghamshire, Canterbury, Castle Point, Central Bedfordshire, Chelmsford, Colchester, Dacorum, East Hertfordshire, Elmbridge, Epping Forest, Epsom and Ewell, Folkestone and Hythe, Gravesham, Guildford, Harlow, Hart, Hertsmere, Lewisham, Luton, Maidstone, Maldon, Medway, Merton, Milton Keynes, Mole Valley, North Hertfordshire, North Northamptonshire, Oxford, Peterborough, Reading, Reigate and Banstead, Rochford, Runnymede, Sevenoaks, Slough, Southend-on-Sea, Spelthorne, St Albans, Stevenage, Surrey Heath, Sutton, Swale, Tandridge, Tendring, Test Valley, Thanet, Thurrock, Tonbridge and Malling, Tunbridge Wells, Uttlesford, Waverley, Welwyn Hatfield, West Berkshire, West Northamptonshire, West Oxfordshire, Windsor and Maidenhead, Woking, Wokingham
Cambridge City Council
- HUG project grant: £4,624,998
- LAD3 project grant: £1,840,000.00
- Consortium members: Cambridge, East Cambridgeshire, Fenland, Huntingdonshire, South Cambridgeshire
Carlisle City Council
- HUG project grant: £14,105,000
- LAD3 project grant: £5,850,000
- Consortium Members: Allerdale, Barrow-in-Furness, Carlisle, Copeland, Eden, South Lakeland
Cheshire East Unitary Authority
- HUG Project Grant: £3,288,960.00
- Consortium members: Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Warrington
City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council
- LAD3 project grant: £5,357,746.77
City of York Council
- LAD3 project grant: £2,383,184.60
- Consortium members: Craven, Harrogate, Selby, York
Colchester Borough Council
- LAD3 project grant: £689,823.23
Cornwall County UA
- HUG project grant: £7,566,386.80
- LAD3 project grant: £264,297.66
- Consortium members: Isles of Scilly
Devon County Council
- HUG Project Grant: £7,151,059
- LAD 3 Project Grant: £2,472,500
- Consortium Members: East Devon, Exeter, Mid Devon, North Devon, South Hams, Teignbridge, Torbay, Torridge, West Devon
Ealing London Borough
- LAD3 project grant: £15,036,250
- Consortium members: Barnet, Brent, Camden, Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham, Harrow, Hillingdon, Hounslow, Kensington and Chelsea, Lambeth, Newham, Richmond upon Thames, Wandsworth
East Lindsey District Council
- HUG project grant: £929,966
- Consortium Members: Boston, East Lindsey, South Holland
East Riding of Yorkshire
- HUG project grant: £2,330,000
Great Yarmouth Council
- LAD3 project grant: £1,654,670.49
Greater London Authority
- HUG project grant: £19,066,655
- LAD3 project grant: £21,170,900
- Consortium members: Barking and Dagenham, Barnet, Bexley, Brent, Bromley, Camden, City of London, Croydon, Ealing, Enfield, Greenwich, Hackney, Hammersmith and Fulham, Haringey, Harrow, Havering, Hillingdon, Hounslow, Islington, Kensington and Chelsea, Kingston upon Thames, Lambeth, Lewisham, Merton, Newham, Redbridge, Richmond upon Thames, Southwark, Sutton, Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest, Wandsworth, Westminster
Hartlepool Council
- LAD3 project grant: £1,254,205
Hastings Borough Council
- HUG project grant: £1,438,181
- LAD3 project grant: £780,100
- Consortium members: Eastbourne, Hastings, Lewes, Rother, Wealden
Leicester City Council
- LAD3 project grant: £2,479,246.07
Lincoln City Council
- LAD3 project grant: £2,203,194.11
Liverpool City Region Combined Authority
- HUG project grant: £5,557,573.75
- LAD3 project grant: £22,947,500
- Consortium members: Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St. Helens, Wirral
London Borough of Barking & Dagenham
- HUG project grant: £610,114.25
- LAD3 project grant: £2,895,854.53
Newcastle upon Tyne Metropolitan DC
- HUG project grant: £277,432
- LAD3 project grant: £968,552
North Tyneside Metropolitan BC
- LAD3 project grant: £3,703,214.89
North Yorkshire Council
- HUG project grant: £4,652,906.12
- LAD project grant: £3,728,747.83
- Consortium members: Hambleton, Ryedale, Scarborough
Northumberland County Council
- HUG project grant: £3,509,866.54
- LAD3 project grant: £2,116,541.10
Norwich City Council
- LAD3 project grant: £3,747,719.26
Nottingham City Council
- HUG project grant: £28,374,875
- LAD3 project grant: £54,067,250
- Consortium Members: Amber Valley, Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Birmingham, Blaby, Bolsover, Boston, Bromsgrove, Broxtowe, Cannock Chase, Chesterfield, Coventry, Derby, Derbyshire Dales, Dudley, East Lindsey, East Staffordshire, Erewash, Gedling, Harborough, Herefordshire, High Peak, Hinckley and Bosworth, Lichfield, Lincoln, Malvern Hills, Mansfield, Melton, Newark and Sherwood, Newcastle-under-Lyme, North East Derbyshire, North East Lincolnshire, North Kesteven, North Lincolnshire, North Warwickshire, North West Leicestershire, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Oadby and Wigston, Redditch, Rushcliffe, Rutland, Shropshire, Solihull, South Derbyshire, South Holland, South Kesteven, South Staffordshire, Stafford, Staffordshire County Council , Staffordshire Moorlands, Stoke-on-Trent, Stratford-on-Avon, Tamworth, Telford and Wrekin, Walsall, Warwick, West Lindsey, Wolverhampton, Worcester, Wychavon, Wyre Forest, West Midlands Combined Authority
Oxfordshire County Council
- LAD3 project grant: £1,187,372.63
- Consortium members: Cherwell, Oxford, South Oxfordshire, Vale of White Horse, West Oxfordshire
Plymouth Council
- LAD3 project grant: £1,752,137.22
Portsmouth City Council
- LAD3 project grant: £15,694,038
- Consortium members: Rutland, Adur, Arun, Basingstoke and Deane, Brighton and Hove, Chichester, Crawley, Croydon, East Hampshire, Horsham, Mid Sussex, Peterborough, Rushmoor, Winchester, Worthing, Eastleigh, Fareham, Gosport, Havant, New Forest, Portsmouth, Southampton
Royal London Borough of Greenwich
- LAD3 project grant: £2,860,970.75
Shropshire County Council
- LAD3 project grant: £1,908,860
- Consortium members: Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin
Stroud Council
- HUG project grant: £4,217,985
- LAD3 project grant: £1,030,000
- Consortium Members: Cheltenham, Cotswold, Forest of Dean, South Gloucestershire, Stroud, Tewkesbury
Wakefield Council
- HUG project grant: £1,491,447.37
Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council
- LAD3 project grant: £5,325,012.42
Waltham Forest Council
- LAD3 project grant: £334,800.00
Warwick Council
- LAD3 project grant: £2,077,927.34
West Suffolk District Council
- HUG project grant: £5,011,393.70
- LAD3 project grant: £2,162,496.25
- Consortium members: Babergh, East Suffolk, Ipswich, Mid Suffolk, West Suffolk