Revealed: government announces council winners of £430m warm housing competition

The competition, which ran from June to August this year, brings together two existing fuel poverty schemes that are intended to provide funding for local authorities to carry out energy-efficiency upgrades within the homes of low-income households.

This includes Local Authority Delivery Phase Three (LAD3), which is an extension of the Green Homes Grant announced by the government in July last year. LAD3 is worth over £280m and has a refined scope to support households heated by mains gas.