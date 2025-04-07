Revealed: housing officers’ top priorities

In the list of worries, workload came third with 44% of respondents.

A senior housing officer in London wrote: “My current patch size is 1,300 properties, including tenants and leaseholders. I have to deal with all of the ASB, tenancy issues, fire risks and general queries that come through across my patch. We are under intense scrutiny, yet I cannot do a quality job with the volume of work that I get.”

Some of this comes down to the complexity of the cases and the support needs of the residents. “Housing staff are being expected to lead and be the primary ‘fixers’ in complex tenancy management. There’s a postcode lottery for the availability of support services to assist,” wrote a legal enforcement officer in the Midlands.

“We feel we no longer have time to work on early intervention or estate management due to the number of high and complex ASB cases we are faced with,” wrote a housing and neighbourhoods officer, also in the Midlands.

But respondents also told us that expectations have got higher, with residents seeking support from their landlord on more issues.

“It does seem to me that post-Covid, people are a lot more fragile and a lot less tolerant and more prone to be irritated by what might look like a relatively minor thing,” says Mr Fiddaman from Karbon. “But if your mental health is a little fragile, then small things become magnified and can cause problems, so you’ve got what looks like an escalation in all of that.

“And then I think you’ve got a kind of linked phenomenon of raised expectations in the sector, being encouraged to complain, and I think that’s right. But I think that some of that can be stretching the bounds of what is in our gift to be able to address.”

Conversations needed

Matthew Bailes, chief executive of 17,000-home Paradigm, says he thinks there needs to be a high-level conversation not just within organisations, but across the sector.

“The sector needs to take an elective view of what exactly is our role really. We’re going to have to think about just how far we go in supporting residents, and where you draw the line.

“And we need to look at when a general needs tenancy isn’t doing anyone any good, and people need to be in supported housing or something else. I think these are big strategic issues for the sector.”

But in the meantime, frontline staff are stretched thinner than ever, handling an increasingly large, complex and even dangerous caseload.

A community support worker in the East of England summed this up when they wrote: “Long hours, lone working, back-to-back 12-hour shifts; not being able to maintain the required level of concentration and ability to respond in a critical situation when supporting residents with addiction and mental health issues.”

Perhaps it is unsurprising, then, that when asked for the biggest issues facing their organisations as a whole, 40% of respondents said staff recruitment and retention, higher than stock condition.

This is a major risk identified by organisations at board level: in Inside Housing’s Risk Register, which analyses 100 organisations’ financial reports for the key risks they are facing, staff recruitment and retention was the eighth most commonly cited. Tenant support needs were scarcely mentioned at all.

And, Mr Bailes says, this is where executives need to pay attention. The impact of increased support needs of residents, coupled with the lack of statutory and partner agency support, will be seen across the business.

“The demand and money that is spent dealing with this is significant. It may not be obvious from [our financial] accounts, but you see it in [the] condition of voids, staffing costs and other things. So it is a big issue.”

As we have been working to launch Inside Housing Management, we have been speaking to frontline staff up and down the country not only about these concerns, but also about the tools they need to address them.

Our aim with this new publication is to provide insight and resources to help them navigate these challenges.

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