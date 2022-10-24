Revealed: Housing Ombudsman names worst-performing landlords on noise complaints

More than two-thirds (76%) of landlords said that they deal with all noise reports under their ASB policies.

The report also revealed a number of inconsistencies with how complaints were said to have been addressed. While two-thirds (66%) of landlords said they have noise-monitoring equipment in their properties, only 7% of residents said they had had a noise-monitoring device fitted.

Meanwhile, 85% of landlords said they had offered mediation for noise disputes, but 29% of residents said they had been offered it.

Mr Blakeway said: “Noise costs; it costs individuals their mental health and well-being and it costs landlords in protracted and often futile interventions, multi-agency liaison and staff morale.”

Such costs are “underestimated”, but may be avoidable through measures recommended in the report, he added.

The report puts forward a number of recommendations, including a call by the watchdog for the Decent Homes Standard to be revised “to fully reflect the causes that can result in residents experiencing noise nuisance”.

Other recommendations include an update to standards to ensure that anti-vibration mats are put under washing machines and that carpets are used in social homes, removing hardwood flooring where necessary.

Landlords should also adopt proactive neighbourhood management policies that are distinct from anti-social behaviour policies to ensure that complaints do not get mishandled, the report said.

It was also recommended that “a triage methodology” is adopted “to identify if a noise report should be handled under the ASB policy or the neighbourhood management policy, and reviewing ASB policies to ensure they are realistic and practicable”.

The national and local lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in reports during 2020 and 2021, the report’s authors said. This was likely caused by people staying in their homes for longer periods of time when they may previously have been out and about.

“We recognise that landlords are under increasing financial pressure and the role of sound insulation should be considered as part of wider strategies,” Mr Blakeway said. “Few of our recommendations present a significant cost. Rather, our practical recommendations could be cost effective, as well as providing better outcomes.

“Landlords should consider the extent to which they can adopt them and what meaning this will bring for their residents.”

All of the landlords named in this article have been approached for comment.