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Revealed: Housing Ombudsman releases list of landlords hit with complaint-handling failure orders

News30.09.22by Alex Turner

The Housing Ombudsman has published the names of the latest landlords to be hit with complaint-handling failure orders, 22 of which were issued between April and June 2022.

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LinkedIn IHThe @HousingOmbuds has published the names of the latest landlords to be hit with complaint-handling failure orders #UKhousing

The total recorded in the most recent quarterly report marks a significant drop on the previous quarter, when a record 32 orders were issued. 

In all, 123 of the orders, which can be issued in relation to individual or systemic complaint-handling failures, have been issued since their introduction in 2021.

More than 60 landlords have been hit with the notices over that period, with Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, warning that repeat recipients in particular “need to ensure they are progressing complaints in a timely way and meeting our standards”.

Of the latest orders, 17 were complied with within target timescales.

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Five landlords – L&Q, Hyde, Peabody, Catalyst and Deptford Housing Cooperative – failed to do so, each in relation to a single order. 

Two local authorities – Southwark and Swindon councils – received two orders apiece.

Large housing associations Clarion, A2Dominion and Notting Hill Genesis were each hit with a single order, as were Doncaster, Sheffield, Ealing, Birmingham and Havering councils.

The watchdog issues three types of orders, the first two of which relate to “unreasonable” delays around complaints within its internal processes (Type 1) or around information requested by the ombudsman (Type 2). 

Meanwhile, landlords that do not comply with their membership obligations without adequate explanation, or fail to take remedial action, are hit with a Type 3 order.

Complaint-handling failure orders are designed to ensure that landlords’ complaint-handling processes are accessible and consistent, and to enable the timely progression of complaints for residents, as set out in the Housing Ombudsman’s Complaint Handling Code.

The orders should also help landlords identify where their complaints procedure may need to be strengthened in line with the code.

“We know there are immense financial pressures on landlords, but it is crucial we don’t see a deterioration in complaint-handling services,” Mr Blakeway said. “In fact, challenging times mean complaints and their insights are increasingly important to help maintain effective service areas.”

He added: “It’s vital for complaint teams to be respected and adequately resourced to deal with complaints effectively and ensure the landlord learns, improves and prevents service failure.”

By 1 October 2022, all landlords are expected to have self-assessed against the code and published this on their websites, after which they will be required to do so on an annual basis. 

“The deadline for landlords to meet the requirements of the revised code is fast approaching,” Mr Blakeway said. “Landlords that have not yet carried out their self-assessment need to ensure they meet that date.”

Below are three tables. Table one shows the landlords that have been hit with complaints and are currently at the ombudsman’s dispute support stage. Table two shows the complaints against landlords that are currently under the ombudsman’s formal investigation stage. Table three shows the orders that were issued where the landlord did not comply within target timescales.

Table 1: Complaints within the landlord’s complaints process (dispute support stage)

LandlordDate the order was issuedOrder type
Southwark Council11/04/20221
Clarion13/04/20221
Swindon Borough Council22/04/20221
Southwark Council04/05/20221
Lambeth Council05/05/20221
Swindon Borough Council05/05/20221
Deptford Housing Co-operative12/05/20221
A2Dominion13/05/20221
Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council23/05/20221
Ealing Council25/05/20221
Sheffield City Council27/05/20221
Inquilab15/06/20221
Irwell Valley Housing Association22/06/20221

Table 2: Complaints within the ombudsman’s formal investigation (dispute resolution stage)

LandlordDate the order was issuedOrder type
Arhag Housing Association26/04/20222
Birmingham City Council04/05/20222
Notting Hill Genesis24/05/20222
Havering Council05/06/20222

Table 3: Orders issued where the landlord did not comply within target timescales

LandlordDate the order was issuedOrder type
L&Q05/05/20221
Hyde16/05/20222
Peabody26/05/20221
Catalyst27/05/20221
Deptford Housing Co-operative15/06/20222

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