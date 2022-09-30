Revealed: Housing Ombudsman releases list of landlords hit with complaint-handling failure orders

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The Housing Ombudsman has published the names of the latest landlords to be hit with complaint-handling failure orders, 22 of which were issued between April and June 2022.
The total recorded in the most recent quarterly report marks a significant drop on the previous quarter, when a record 32 orders were issued.
In all, 123 of the orders, which can be issued in relation to individual or systemic complaint-handling failures, have been issued since their introduction in 2021.
More than 60 landlords have been hit with the notices over that period, with Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, warning that repeat recipients in particular “need to ensure they are progressing complaints in a timely way and meeting our standards”.
Of the latest orders, 17 were complied with within target timescales.
Five landlords – L&Q, Hyde, Peabody, Catalyst and Deptford Housing Cooperative – failed to do so, each in relation to a single order.
Two local authorities – Southwark and Swindon councils – received two orders apiece.
Large housing associations Clarion, A2Dominion and Notting Hill Genesis were each hit with a single order, as were Doncaster, Sheffield, Ealing, Birmingham and Havering councils.
The watchdog issues three types of orders, the first two of which relate to “unreasonable” delays around complaints within its internal processes (Type 1) or around information requested by the ombudsman (Type 2).
Meanwhile, landlords that do not comply with their membership obligations without adequate explanation, or fail to take remedial action, are hit with a Type 3 order.
Complaint-handling failure orders are designed to ensure that landlords’ complaint-handling processes are accessible and consistent, and to enable the timely progression of complaints for residents, as set out in the Housing Ombudsman’s Complaint Handling Code.
The orders should also help landlords identify where their complaints procedure may need to be strengthened in line with the code.
“We know there are immense financial pressures on landlords, but it is crucial we don’t see a deterioration in complaint-handling services,” Mr Blakeway said. “In fact, challenging times mean complaints and their insights are increasingly important to help maintain effective service areas.”
He added: “It’s vital for complaint teams to be respected and adequately resourced to deal with complaints effectively and ensure the landlord learns, improves and prevents service failure.”
By 1 October 2022, all landlords are expected to have self-assessed against the code and published this on their websites, after which they will be required to do so on an annual basis.
“The deadline for landlords to meet the requirements of the revised code is fast approaching,” Mr Blakeway said. “Landlords that have not yet carried out their self-assessment need to ensure they meet that date.”
Below are three tables. Table one shows the landlords that have been hit with complaints and are currently at the ombudsman’s dispute support stage. Table two shows the complaints against landlords that are currently under the ombudsman’s formal investigation stage. Table three shows the orders that were issued where the landlord did not comply within target timescales.
|Landlord
|Date the order was issued
|Order type
|Southwark Council
|11/04/2022
|1
|Clarion
|13/04/2022
|1
|Swindon Borough Council
|22/04/2022
|1
|Southwark Council
|04/05/2022
|1
|Lambeth Council
|05/05/2022
|1
|Swindon Borough Council
|05/05/2022
|1
|Deptford Housing Co-operative
|12/05/2022
|1
|A2Dominion
|13/05/2022
|1
|Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council
|23/05/2022
|1
|Ealing Council
|25/05/2022
|1
|Sheffield City Council
|27/05/2022
|1
|Inquilab
|15/06/2022
|1
|Irwell Valley Housing Association
|22/06/2022
|1
|Landlord
|Date the order was issued
|Order type
|Arhag Housing Association
|26/04/2022
|2
|Birmingham City Council
|04/05/2022
|2
|Notting Hill Genesis
|24/05/2022
|2
|Havering Council
|05/06/2022
|2
|Landlord
|Date the order was issued
|Order type
|L&Q
|05/05/2022
|1
|Hyde
|16/05/2022
|2
|Peabody
|26/05/2022
|1
|Catalyst
|27/05/2022
|1
|Deptford Housing Co-operative
|15/06/2022
|2
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