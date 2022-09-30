Revealed: Housing Ombudsman releases list of landlords hit with complaint-handling failure orders

The total recorded in the most recent quarterly report marks a significant drop on the previous quarter, when a record 32 orders were issued.

In all, 123 of the orders, which can be issued in relation to individual or systemic complaint-handling failures, have been issued since their introduction in 2021.

More than 60 landlords have been hit with the notices over that period, with Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, warning that repeat recipients in particular “need to ensure they are progressing complaints in a timely way and meeting our standards”.

Of the latest orders, 17 were complied with within target timescales.