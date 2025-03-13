Revealed: more than 200 Ronan Point-style blocks still have gas and may not have had strengthening work

In the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, there was a renewed concern over the safety of some LPS blocks following the discovery of major cracks on blocks at the Ledbury Estate in Southwark, south London.

The government wrote to local authorities in September 2017 to warn them that they “should take action to ensure that these buildings can carry piped gas safely”.

“You should consider taking expert advice to assure yourselves of this,” the letter said.

Investigations after this letter was published resulted in some residents being moved out of buildings around the country due to concerns over their safety.

Most recently, Barton House in Bristol was emptied of residents. They were then told to return to the building after works were carried out. The process has been described as a “mass traumatising event” by a medical charity that researched the impact on residents.

Barton House is not an LPS building, but is described as “LPS-style” by Bristol Council.

Inside Housing reported on leaked government minutes in November 2023, which showed experts had advised “that many [LPS buildings] were not strengthened post Ronan Point”.

“The member suggested that a view should be taken by government at a national level across the whole LPS estate as to what is an acceptable risk level for these buildings, combined with standardised risk mitigation measures,” the leaked minutes said.

But a lack of action on behalf of ministers led the civil servant responsible to resign in protest.

One building safety expert questioned how building owners could justify their claims that buildings were safe if they had a gas supply and had not had safety work.

“How can a building owner claim that such a building is safe from a foreseeable risk of structural failure, in this instance progressive collapse, if they cannot evidence that the necessary strengthening work was completed, and the building still carries gas,” the source said.

“It’s a comparable scenario to a building owner that hasn’t removed unsafe cladding from the external walls despite knowing the risk.”

A spokesperson for the Building Safety Regulator said: “We remain on track to direct all 1,444 building assessment certificate [BAC] applications for buildings prioritised for assessment by 31 March 2025.

“This first prioritisation group includes the 202 registered LPS buildings built before 1970, which have a gas supply and have uncertainty over reinforcement works.

“Due to the complexities involved, BAC assessments will usually take a minimum of six months to complete.

“The response rate for those applications called in so far is around 93%. BSR is actively investigating the small number of cases where safety case reports have not been received within the 28 days limit for applying, and will take the appropriate enforcement action where necessary.”

The regulator's building safety case regime only applies to high rise blocks - which means any medium rise buildings built using LPS will not be included in its monitoring.

A spokesperson for the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local government said: “People deserve to feel safe in their homes and this government takes the safety and security of people living in high rise buildings incredibly seriously. We expect building owners to uphold their responsibility to make sure that their buildings are safe, including when they have been built with Large Panel Systems.

“Those responsible for the safety of high-rise residential buildings are also legally required to register them with the Building Safety Regulator to ensure safety measures are in place.”