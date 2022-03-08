Revealed: Scottish councils set out rent-setting plans for year ahead

Edinburgh, Aberdeen City, and Midlothian councils will not increase rents at all for the new financial year, while the majority of local authorities took rising bills into account while setting rents. Several other councils have reduced planned increases or have limited hiking rents too high (see table below).

The details come as all Scottish stock-owning councils set out their rent plans for 2022-23. Unlike in England where there is a limit of consumer price inflation (3.1%) plus an additional 1%, in Scotland the government does not have any control over rents and their are no limits. Despite this, the majority of Scottish councils have decided to limit any increases.

Edinburgh Council said it made the decision to freeze rents based on the rising cost of living and underspending. Commenting on the decision, Kate Campbell, housing, homelessness and fair work convener at Edinburgh Council, said: “We’ve already seen the cut of £20 a week to Universal Credit – a loss of over £1,000 a year to many families in Edinburgh.”