Revealed: several large house builders still yet to sign government’s cladding pledge

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Several of the UK’s largest house builders have still not signed up to a government ‘building safety pledge’ that will see them help fund the remediation of blocks taller than 11 metres.
From research it has carried out assessing the largest builders in the country, Inside Housing has identified nine companies that did not appear to be on the government’s list of builders.
We have now reached out to nine of the builders. Two signalled their intent to sign, one said it was waiting for the paperwork, while the rest either declined to comment or did not respond.
Inside Housing revealed last week that the government had asked 53 companies to sign the pledge, which commits developers to fixing fire safety issues on buildings they own that are taller than 11 metres.
Yesterday, the government published a list of 35 builders that have signed up to the proposal, which is expected to see them carry out around £2bn of work to fix any blocks they have built over the past 30 years.
The list includes major house builders embroiled in the building safety crisis, such as Barratt, Berkeley, Bellway and Ballymore, as well as other medium-sized builders.
As part of the pledge, developers have agreed to “undertake or procure at [their] own costs… as quickly as reasonably possible all necessary remediation and/or mitigation work to address life-critical fire safety defects”.
This includes buildings they have developed on behalf of social landlords as part of Section 106 agreements.
Of the house builders that did responded to a request for comment, Telford Homes said: “We acknowledge the development industry’s responsibility to leaseholders and are actively discussing the building safety pledge with key stakeholders, including the Home Builders Federation.
“We are awaiting an extension of the signing deadline in order to evaluate this complex matter and will continue to address this issue to the benefit of leaseholders.”
Stewart Milne Homes said it was unsure whether it was required to sign the pledge at this stage.
A spokesperson added: “We are a relatively small, independent house builder focused on building family homes, primarily in Scotland.
“We agree with the sentiment that no leaseholder should pay to remediate medium-rise buildings with fire safety issues but don’t believe we are among those large developers being targeted by this pledge and are currently in discussions with the government on whether we are required to sign up at this stage.”
Weston Homes said that it had agreed to sign the pledge but that it “has not yet received the paperwork” and “once this is received, it will be signed and returned immediately”.
Inland Homes said: “Building safety is our first priority and we fully support the principle that leaseholders should not have to pay for remediating blocks with fire safety issues. This matter is on top of the board’s agenda and we will update the market shortly.”
Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties, said: “As this is a scheme that has only been introduced in England so far, we are waiting until the Scottish government issues guidance on this matter. That being said, we have conducted a thorough review and do not believe we have constructed any buildings using the identified material.”
A spokesperson at Story Homes said: “Until 13 April 2022 we had not received any communication from the Government regarding signing up to the pledge.
"We don’t believe that we have any buildings that require life critical fire safety remediation works, however we will work with the Building Safety Team from the Department for Levelling Up to clarify this and if appropriate, we will sign up to the pledge.”
Inside Housing contacted Mount Anvil but they did not respond before publication. Galliard declined to comment.
Housing secretary Michael Gove has warned those developers that have failed to sign up that they will face consequences if they continue to do so.
In February, the government threatened to “shut down” developers if they failed to agree to the government’s new plan, including orders to prevent house builders that refuse to pay from receiving planning permission commencement or building control sign-off for their projects.
The commitment by developers is the latest chapter in the building safety crisis and follows the ultimatum given by Mr Gove in January, which called on developers to commit to remediating all of their buildings that are taller than 11 metres, as well as provide an additional £4bn in funding to remediate cladding on all outstanding buildings between 11 and 18 metres tall.
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