Revealed: several large house builders still yet to sign government’s cladding pledge

From research it has carried out assessing the largest builders in the country, Inside Housing has identified nine companies that did not appear to be on the government’s list of builders.

We have now reached out to nine of the builders. Two signalled their intent to sign, one said it was waiting for the paperwork, while the rest either declined to comment or did not respond.

Inside Housing revealed last week that the government had asked 53 companies to sign the pledge, which commits developers to fixing fire safety issues on buildings they own that are taller than 11 metres.

Yesterday, the government published a list of 35 builders that have signed up to the proposal, which is expected to see them carry out around £2bn of work to fix any blocks they have built over the past 30 years.

The list includes major house builders embroiled in the building safety crisis, such as Barratt, Berkeley, Bellway and Ballymore, as well as other medium-sized builders.