An independent review into repairs at nearly 4,000 Sanctuary homes has found vulnerabilities potentially not being identified during repairs #UKhousing

Reviewers also found a “reliance on spreadsheets”, which has now been eradicated with the introduction of new systems to record and manage major repairs, and 236 homes where there is “limited evidence” of fixes being carried out efficiently.

In January, the ombudsman published a Spotlight report on attitudes to vulnerable residents , which found that 68% of tenants said their landlords did not make reasonable adjustments when explicitly asked to.

This has potentially led to well-being or vulnerability concerns not being identified when carrying out an inspection, according to the review.

The review, commissioned by the 120,000-home landlord following an order from the Housing Ombudsman, found that repair inspections teams are not provided with adequate training to “sufficiently understand well-being, vulnerability and empathy”.

The ombudsman ordered the review after making two severe maladministration findings for issues handling leaks, damp and mould.

In the two cases that led to this wider order, the ombudsman said that residents faced “significant distress and inconvenience” chasing and waiting for their roof repairs to be resolved, with communication issues “rife throughout”.

In one of the cases, the roof leak was still outstanding when the complaint came to the ombudsman, despite a year-and-a-half’s notice from the resident.

Of 4,000 Sanctuary homes, the review found 236 potentially impacted homes “where there is limited evidence that roofing works were carried out in an efficient and timely manner”.

Sanctuary said it had contacted these residents to see if there were any outstanding issues, and if works have not been completed, they are being progressed as a matter of urgency.

The landlord will also apologise to any resident where works have not been completed as they should have been.

The review found that repairs were not always completed within timescales, there were multiple repeated contacts and follow-up repairs, and lower levels of satisfaction when contractors were used.

It found a risk that repairs are closed without being completed, and the use of offline systems increased the risk of data gaps.