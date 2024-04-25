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An independent review ordered by the Housing Ombudsman under its new powers has made 15 recommendations for Orbit Group to improve its damp and mould practices.
They include doing more to comply with the recommendations in the ombudsman’s Spotlight reports on damp and mould, and knowledge and information management.
The review also recommends that Orbit prioritises its plan to implement a “robust” learning and development programme, ensuring that there is a “consistent approach to skill matrixes, training needs analysis, future learning priorities and continued professional development across the organisation”.
The review was independent of both the ombudsman and the housing association, and is one of the first uses of the watchdog’s new powers under the Social Housing (Regulation) Act to order wider reviews into a landlord’s policy, practice and root causes of complaints.
The power to make a wider order goes beyond providing redress on individual complaints and extends fairness and protection to other residents.
The watchdog ordered Orbit to review how it responds to requests for damp and mould repairs last October after it found “repeated” poor performance in this area.
Its investigations uncovered residents living with damp and mould for as long as four years, and consistent failure to address physical or mental health needs in its response. Failings in inspections, oversight of repairs and record-keeping were common across many of the cases, the ombudsman found.
One case involved Orbit failing to act quickly enough to address leaks in a home, despite being aware of the residents’ vulnerabilities – she was blind and her son was deaf.
During this time, the resident told Orbit that the situation was “dangerous” but the landlord failed to respond in a way to show that it understood her circumstances or vulnerabilities, the ombudsman said. The ombudsman ordered Orbit to pay £11,533 in compensation and for the chief executive to write an apology.
The review involved seven cases of damp and mould where the ombudsman had found maladministration and severe maladministration. It found that while there was a lot of focus at Orbit on learning from damp and mould, there was not so much in other key areas, such as repairs.
It also identified a significant lack of complex case management and that although mechanisms are currently in place to improve, “these do not fully resolve some of the concerns identified”.
A lack of in-house technical skills has also hampered some of the responses to damp and mould, with it resulting in clashes with technical advisors and residents.
The review found that there was not enough evidence of resident involvement in the learning and delivery plans for improvements and similarly little evidence of further training plans for staff past the initial set of courses.
It did find that the landlord’s systems for registering, tracking and analysing damp and mould cases are fit for purpose and that any key performance indicators are robust for case monitoring and management.
Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “It is essential for landlords to tackle the root causes of complaints to drive service improvements and reduce the higher rate of maladministration we are finding.
“I welcome the positive way the landlord has embraced this review to improve its handling of disrepair and damp.
“Its open and transparent approach to sharing the lessons of the review will support other landlords to focus on how they can improve their own services and address these issues.”
Mr Blakeway said it was “clear from the repeated failings in these cases” that the landlord’s damp and mould policy was not producing positive outcomes for residents when applied in practice.
“Without the review, other residents may have experienced similar service failings and the learning from our investigations and the review will help the landlord to take targeted action to improve the experience of residents,” he said, adding that the power to order a wider review is “one the most significant changes to the way the ombudsman operates”.
Minister for Social Housing, Baroness Scott said: “The Housing Ombudsman’s findings are a clear warning to all social landlords they must act swiftly to tackle dangerous hazards, including damp and mould, in people’s homes.
“This is the first time the Ombudsman has been able to take this action, thanks to powers we gave them through the Social Housing Regulation Act. We will also go further and introduce Awaab’s Law to make sure landlords address all hazards such as mould, faulty pipes and unsafe electrical wiring within strict timeframes or face the consequences.”
A statement provided by Orbit is included below.
“We apologise to all customers affected in these cases and fully accept the findings of the Housing Ombudsman. Providing our customers with the home and service they deserve is central to our purpose, and when we get something wrong, we will strive to put it right and learn from it.
“We are committed to continually improving our customer experience and welcomed the opportunity to work in partnership with the Housing Ombudsman to undertake an independent review of our approach to responding to requests for repairs due to reports of damp and mould, and more importantly, learn from its findings.
“We remain committed to building on the significant investment and new initiatives we have already implemented to further improve our services.
“These have included significantly increasing investment in colleague training and skill development, sharpening our focus within our case management and technical teams, enhancing repair diagnostics, working with our supply chain partners, and launching a You and Your Home customer check-in pilot, allowing us to discuss with the customer any work required and how we can best support them.
“In addition, we have completed organisational-wide training to increase understanding of vulnerability, and introduced new colleague commitments, which set the minimum expectations for all of us and are intended to encourage everyone to aim for positive actions, whatever their role.
“We are currently addressing any remaining recommendations identified in the report and are confident our new assurance programme will work to close the service gaps highlighted by the ombudsman.
“We are on a long-term journey but will continue to be driven by listening to our customers’ voices and providing them with the best possible experience.”
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