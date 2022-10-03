RICS launches consultation on guidance for valuing flats with cladding

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The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has launched a public consultation that aims to clarify proposed guidance on a valuers’ approach to flats where cladding and other building safety defects are present.
The guidance note will support RICS valuers to take a “consistent and transparent approach” in undertaking mortgage valuations on domestic residential blocks of flats, the professional body said.
The document contains a series of case studies setting out potential approaches from surveyors in valuing properties in cladding-affected blocks when there is agreed timeline for remediation and funding is in place.
The move follows the announcement of a government-backed professional indemnity insurance (PII) scheme that aims to tackle a severe shortage of fire professionals, which should ease a logjam that has left thousands of leaseholders in limbo for years.
Thousands of people have been left unable to sell their homes without being given the all clear through an EWS1 assessment, which sets out whether a building’s walls contain dangerous materials.
The EWS1 was originally intended to only cover buildings that are taller than 18 metres.
But a subsequent government document, the Consolidated Advice Note (CAN), led to banks asking for checks to be carried out on smaller blocks.
The result has been gridlock and a mortgage crisis for flatowners as surveyors have often been unable to assess the cost of remediation works and wrote down property values as nil.
Inside Housing reported in December how two key fire safety advisors described the EWS1 crisis as an “overreaction” to the government’s advice.
The CAN was subsequently removed as official government guidance in January and replaced with a new PAS 9980 standard for inspecting external walls, which RICS has incorporated into the EWS1 process.
Some major lenders have now begun providing mortgages on buildings with fire safety defects, provided they have a fully funded remediation plan.
RICS said its consultation would build on recent progress, which also includes statutory protections for leaseholders in affected buildings, and would “play an important part in restoring a fully functioning market”.
The organisation’s statement said: “Prior to this public consultation, RICS worked closely with valuers, their lender clients, government and other key stakeholders.
“Through the public consultation, RICS encourages proactive engagement from industry, government, leaseholder and homebuyer groups and the public to ensure all views are considered and to ensure the approach is workable in practice.”
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