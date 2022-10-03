RICS launches consultation on guidance for valuing flats with cladding

The guidance note will support RICS valuers to take a “consistent and transparent approach” in undertaking mortgage valuations on domestic residential blocks of flats, the professional body said.

The document contains a series of case studies setting out potential approaches from surveyors in valuing properties in cladding-affected blocks when there is agreed timeline for remediation and funding is in place.

The move follows the announcement of a government-backed professional indemnity insurance (PII) scheme that aims to tackle a severe shortage of fire professionals, which should ease a logjam that has left thousands of leaseholders in limbo for years.

Thousands of people have been left unable to sell their homes without being given the all clear through an EWS1 assessment, which sets out whether a building’s walls contain dangerous materials.