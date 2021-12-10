RICS rejects government advice to stop EWS1 checks on all buildings under 18m

RICS has rejected government calls to scrap EWS1 checks on all buildings under 18 metres tall, instead opting to stick with its current advice that means some buildings below 18 metres still require these assessments #UKhousing

RICS launched the EWS1 process back in December 2019. It requires a competent professional to check whether a building has combustible materials. If these materials are found, the EWS1 form indicates to banks that remediation is required and, in nearly all cases, this means the value of the flat is impacted and banks would be unwilling to provide mortgages.

The move comes as a major blow to government, which has been pushing for the guidance to be amended to take medium and low-rise blocks out of the process .

It also said that these stakeholders felt that the EWS1 system “remains the only means to maintain property lending at this time”.

According to the body, these groups were all supportive of keeping the current guidance, stating that it was not in the public interest to change it.

The decision by its Standards and Regulation Board comes after a five-month review process in which it consulted conveyancers, lenders and other stakeholders.

In a statement today, RICS, the architects of the EWS1 process, said it had decided to “pin its colours to the mast” and maintain its current guidance to valuers around when EWS1 checks are needed for medium-rise buildings, despite government pressure to do otherwise.

The RICS guidance currently states that all buildings of four storeys or higher require EWS1 checks if clad in high-pressure laminate, aluminium composite material, or other metal composite cladding.

Buildings of five or six storeys must be checked if they include these materials, or if more than 25% of the building is covered in cladding.

The review by RICS was prompted by an announcement in July by housing secretary at the time Robert Jenrick, in which he said that lenders should not ask for EWS1 forms on any blocks below 18 metres tall.

The advice came after research by key government fire safety advisors – including Dame Judith Hackitt and Sir Ken Knight – stated that there was “no evidence of systemic risk of fire in blocks of this height”.

Despite Mr Jenrick’s statement, lenders said in the immediate aftermath that they would not change their policies around EWS1 checks for buildings under 18 metres tall until the government and RICS guidance was removed and replaced.

The government’s ‘consolidated advice note’, which states that all buildings need to be checked regardless of height, is expected to be removed in the coming weeks, and current housing secretary Michael Gove has promised that it would go before Christmas.

However, it appears that the RICS guidance will not, meaning that for tens of thousands of leaseholders trapped in their unsellable homes, until they get a clean EWS1 form, this wait could go on for longer.

Dame Janet Paraskeva, chair of RICS’ Standards and Regulation Board, said that it was RICS’ role to safeguard the public interest, and to do that the board had decided to keep the current guidance in place.

She said: “This is so that purchasers do not risk finding themselves trapped in flats of any height because potentially crippling costs are ignored and passed unwittingly on to them, which so many current owners have discovered too late.”

She added that this decision was agreed after consulting lenders, valuers and conveyancers, and that fire safety is not an issue that can be “swept under the carpet” because the correct inspections had not taken place.