Right sizing could be the answer to the housing crisis

Shakespeare Martineau’s research showed that almost six out of 10 people aged 50 and over had no plan to, or did not know if they would ever, downsize one day (picture: Alamy)

Shakespeare Martineau’s research showed that almost six out of 10 people aged 50 and over had no plan to, or did not know if they would ever, downsize one day (picture: Alamy)

Housing size is poorly distributed across generations, and ‘right-sizing’ the older generation could make a major contribution to easing pressure. But, Louise Drew asks, how should it be done? #UKhousing

The Office for National Statistics’ latest figures show that the healthy life expectancy – the average number of years that an individual is expected to live in a state of self-assessed good or very good health – is 62.8 years. Our research showed that, on average, over-50s do not plan on moving into a right-sized property until they are 70.6 years old.

We would anticipate this trend to be similar across private rented and privately owned homes. Indeed, further research we conducted showed that almost six out of 10 (59%) people aged 50 and over had no plan to, or did not know if they would ever, downsize one day.

A property was considered to be ‘under-occupied’ if it had a single tenant or a couple living in a three-bedroom house.

In a sample size of more than 200,000 properties gathered from registered housing providers, spanning more than 200 local authorities, our data analysis shows the same trend across all regions in England and Scotland for social housing.

In general needs social housing, over-65s account for 40% of ‘under-occupied’ homes, compared to under-35s, who account for just 4% of under-occupied rented properties.

People’s reluctance to right-size into a property that better suits their needs before a health crisis hits is a two-fold issue for society.

Not only is it having an impact on the NHS and social care crisis in that more people are living in unsuitable homes that may have a negative impact on their health, but it is also having a severe knock-on effect on the housing crisis as more young families are living in cramped accommodation.

During the Housing 2022 conference, we hosted a round table to discuss the matter of ‘moving on’, how we make later living for everyone and how we combat negative stereotypes.

The event included panellists from across private, not-for-profit and charitable housing as well as architects, academics and legal experts.

Key takeaways include:

A need for quotas

It’s clear that the government underestimates the potential that later living has on helping us out of the housing crisis – in order to create truly sustainable communities there should be later living use class and quotas for developments in the same way we do for affordable housing.

Housing providers around the table agreed that sense of community was crucial for residents and not wanting to leave their hyperlocal area was a key barrier to older people choosing to right-size – having suitable homes within the same development could encourage more to move in later life, and before crisis strikes.

Intergenerational living like this would also combat the negative associations of isolation and institution within later living as 28% of over-50s said they wouldn’t want to ‘live in a community of older people’ and 19% were concerned about becoming more isolated if in a later living scheme.

Return on investment

There needs to be more research into the long-term savings for local and national government. To encourage action we need to demonstrate the impact suitable housing will have on public services in pounds and pence – in saving costs for the NHS and improved quality of life.